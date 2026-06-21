Three-star ATH Kamden Tillis committed to San Diego State and broke down why he chose the Aztecs

Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Kamden Tillis committed to San Diego State and broke down why he chose the Aztecs.

The Aztecs are putting together one of their best recruiting classes in years and Tillis i a big part of that. He officially visited San Diego State back on May 30th and committed on the trip and went public with it moments ago.

“The biggest reason I committed was the love they showed me,” Tillis said. “They were in constant communication with the call and mail and coming to see me practice.

“They always showed love and I really appreciated that. I had a great official visit there and really bonded with everyone. Not only with all the coaches but the players on the team too and and I’m really excited to be a part of the brotherhood now.”

Aztec RB coach Darian Hagan was the lead recruiter for Tillis.

“Coach Hagan was a big reason why I committed,” Tillis said. “He actually coached my trainer, Sirr Parker and reminds me a lot of him so this is kind of a full circle moment for me.

“Sirr has been training me for six years so it’s kind of cool that my new RB coach is his former coach. I’m still learning about the scheme fit but coach Hagan seems me as an every down back that can do a lot of different things so I’m excited.”

Tillis is a really nice pickup for the Aztecs and a player we think can do a lot of different things. He’s primarily a running back but has a wide receiver skill set as well.

He has a solid 5-foot-10, 190 pound frame and runs well. He clocked a 10.92-100m this past Spring and has the potential to be a true game breaker at the college level.