Three-star DB Dylan Northcutt commits to Syracuse, breaks down his decision

Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame defensive back Dylan Northcutt has committed to Syracuse and broke down why he chose the Orange.

Northcutt took official visits to Syracuse and Kansas over the last week and is closing in on a decision.

“The biggest reason I chose Syracuse was because I truly believe this is what God wanted for me,” Northcutt said. “They were the first Power 4 school that truly wanted me and I think it’s important to go where you wanted, in anything.

“I remember the day I got the offer from Syracuse. There were a bunch of different schools that came and watched our practice, but Coach Dre (Kates, DB coach) was the only coach who stayed the entire time and watched me. That meant a lot.”

Northcutt said it wasn’t just one coach but the majority of the staff who made him feel like a priority.

“The communication from Coach Fran (Brown) and his entire stuff made me feel like Cuse is the right pick,” Northcutt said. “I heard from Coach (Marcus) Walker, Coach (Nitron) Stork, Coach Nap (Brandon Napoleon), Coach VK (Vince Kehres) and Coach Perry (Eliano).

“When I stepped foot on campus, I felt welcomed and believed this was the place I could call home. They also are No. 1 in top colleges for Communications majors, which is something I want to pursue after I’m done with football so they checked off that box too.”

It’s tough to call Northcutt a late bloomer, more like a late arrival to the sport. Despite his father (Dennis Northcutt) being a former NFL player, Northcutt’s junior year was his first playing football.

“He was a talented basketball player but decided to give football a shot and quickly showed a ton of potential. He has length, speed and instincts and his ceiling is very high.

“Ultimately I’m beyond blessed,” Northcutt said. “I give all the glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without him none of this would be possible.

“My family, coaches, friends, teachers and everyone who’s been a part of this process, I’m extremely fortunate and grateful for them. This is only the beginning and a small step towards what God has planned for me.”