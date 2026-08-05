Three-star DB Jacob Whitehead breaks down his commitment to Arizona

Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran defensive back Jacob Whitehead has committed to Arizona and broke down why he chose the Wildcats.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Whitehead said. “There were a lot of reasons why I chose Arizona but the biggest was my connection with the coaching staff.

“I have great relationships with the coaches there and really feel accepted by everyone. I love how excited they are to add me to such a great program and I love the all around fit.”

Whitehead is a player we first saw as a middle schooler at the Under the Radar Camp four years ago. He burst on to the scene at Inglewood his first two years of high school before transferring in to St. John Bosco last fall.

He battled some injuries with the Braves and missed much of his junior season but played in the Navy All-American Bowl in January and then made the move in to Crean Lutheran this off-season.

He’s now the 5th member of the Saints to commit to Arizona joining quarterback Caden Jones, receiver Ty Johnson, corner Evan Mack and receiver Braylen Ross.

Whitehead has potential and has plenty of next level physical traits. He needs to add good weight and fill out but has the frame and length to do so. He has some natural cover skills and instincts and looked good for the Saints at the recent South County Classic 7v7 event.