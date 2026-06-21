Three-star DB Johnny McNeil commits to Oregon State, breaks down why he chose the Beavers

Downey (Calif.) St. Pius X St. Matthias defensive back Johnny McNeil has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers.

McNeil officially visited Oregon State over the weekend and committed on Saturday before going public moments ago.

“It’s funny I put out a video Saturday night on my visit, just a hype video and everyone took it as a commitment video,” McNeil joked. “I did tell the coaches I was coming, I knew right away this is wherfe I wanted to be and I’m very exited about my decision.”

McNeil said there were several reasons why he chose the Beavers.

“The biggest reason I committed to Oregon State is the coaching staff,” McNeil said. “They really made me feel wanted this whole process and especially on my visit.

”Right when I got on campus, I felt the love from everyone. They made me a priority and emphasized the role I would have in the defense and I think Oregon State is a perfect for me on and off the field.”

McNeil is one of the more versatile defensive backs in the region and has the ability to line up just about anywhere in the secondary.

“I’m coming in as a safety but I can play anywhere,” McNeil said. “My position may change and I’m going to be moving around a lot and I like that. I’m comfortable anywhere but safety is where I’ll be starting out and I’m totally good with that.”

McNeil had never been to Corvallis before but said he instantly felt a strong comfort level.



“I love all the green and the nature out here,” McNeil said. “Coming from Los Angeles, you don’t see much of that and I really like the environment and cool college town feel of it.

”It’s very peaceful and immediately made me feel like home. This is what I needed, I feel great about being here and knew immediately that Oregon State is where I belong’”

In addition to Oregon State, McNeil also officially visited Boise State and Kansas State and held scholarship offers from schools like Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Miami, North Carolina and Washington State to name a few.

McNeil is one of the region’s top defensive backs and has a nice all around skill set. He has a good frame, pushing 6-0, 165 pounds, is a fluid mover and shows an explosive burst breaking on the football.

He has a track background, focusing on the longer sprints and has personal best times of 21.89-200m and 48.17-400m.