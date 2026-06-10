Three-star DB Noah Clark commits to Washington State and breaks down his decision

Inglewood (Calif.) defensive back Noah Clark committed to Washington State and went in-depth on why he chose the Cougars.

Clark is one of the top defensive backs out West and one of the most versatile as well. He’s able to swing and play corner, nickel and safety and said he was recruited by the Cougars as a nickel/safety in their defense.

Clark officially visited Pullman the weekend of May 29th and the Cougs were able to get this one done.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Wazzu but the biggest was the coaching staff,” Clark said. “I love the staff and I had an amazing visit.

“Pullman was great and I saw a lot of Coug fans everywhere. It’s a cool college town and I loved everything about it there.”

Cougar DB coach Greg Burns has been the lead recruiting with Clark.

“I really like coach Burns a lot and he played a big role in me committing,” Clark said. “Coach BT (Brandyn Thompson) as well, those are my guys and I have a really good connection with both coaches.

“I love the direction the program is going in at Washington State. It’s a great all around fit for me in every way. I like the defense and scheme fit as well. I’ve always played more corner but they like me more as a nickel/safety and I’m totally fine with that. I’m familiar with it and I feel like I can move around and play anywhere.”

Clark chose the Cougars over a host of schools but had a final group that included Boise State, San Diego State and UNLV. He’s a physical player with range and ball skills and should be able to compete for early playing time at the college level.