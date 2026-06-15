Three-star DL Magic Haynes committed to Arizona State and broke down his decision

Compton (Calif.) Centennial defensive lineman Magic Haynes has committed to Arizona State and broke down why he chose the Sun Devils.

Haynes officially visited Tempe over the weekend and decided to pull the trigger.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose ASU,” Haynes said. “The biggest was the coaching staff. I had great vibes with everyone there and I know they’re going to take care of me.

“Another big one was the opportunities I’ll have outside of football. At ASU, they’re going to set me up for life outside of football when I’m done playing so I have something to fall back on. That was big for me.”

The defense and the scheme fit was another key factor for Haynes.

“I love the defense, it fits me perfectly,” Haynes said. “It’s an attack style defense that will allow me to make a lot of plays. It was more than just scheme, we had conversations tailored to my development of becoming a four-down lineman, which is why I mentioned the defense really fits me perfectly.”

ASU defensive lineman Ramar Williams was Haynes’ player host.

“Ramer was a great host,” Haynes said. “All the guys on the team were great with me. We talked, laughed and had some really good conversations outside of football.

“Diron Reynolds (DL coach) was my lead recruiter and the coach who offered me along with coach (Brian) Ward (DC). Since the moment ASU started recruiting me, it’s been full support from the entire defensive staff. Coach Ward, Coach Reynolds, Coach Amey, Coach Fautanu and Coach Dillingham. The energy was consistent and truly made me feel like this was the place to be.”

Haynes is a big, intriguing defensive lineman with some real developmental upside. He’s a big kid, pushing 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and moves well for a player his size.

He moved all over the defensive line but projects as an interior tackle at the college level. He’s a physical player, strong at the point of attack and can manhandle opposing offensive linemen at the high school level.

His stock was really starting to blow up this spring with schools like Arizona, Boise State, Oregon State and San Diego State all jumping in with scholarship offers.