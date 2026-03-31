Three-star EDGE Munir Lewis names top seven

Lyndhurst (Ohio) Brush EDGE Munir Lewis has named his top seven:

It consists of Ohio State, Michigan State, Louisville, Illinois, Purdue, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt.

Lewis, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass rusher, is Rivals’ No. 51 EDGE nationally and the No. 17 junior in the state of Ohio.

Lewis visits Michigan State this weekend (April 3-4), Purdue on April 10th, and Virginia Tech on April 18th although he is working on adding to that schedule. He has officials set with Louisville (May 29th) and Michigan State (June 5th). Virginia Tech and Purdue are two officials he could add. Visits with Vanderbilt and Illinois are being worked out.

Originally, Lewis planned a summer decision following his officials but says that plan could be modified if spots start filling at his top schools.

“When it comes to committing, I’m really focused on finding a place that fits me as a whole person, not just as a player,” he said. “Development is a big part of it, I want to be in a program that’s going to coach me hard, bring the best out of me, and help me reach my full potential on the field. At the same time, the environment matters a lot to me. I pay attention to the type of people in the program, the culture, and the overall community. I want to be around genuine people I can build real relationships with, not just during football but in everyday life too. My faith is also something I take seriously, so having access to a strong Muslim community is important. I think about what my life looks like outside of football being around people who understand my values and having that sense of belonging.”

The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Michigan State with Louisville and Ohio State behind the Spartans. We do see that as the schools who have the best opportunities to land him going into these visits although those other programs will have an opportunity to impress him on his visits.