Tigers add a commitment from 4-star safety Jayden Anding commits to LSU: 'It feels different to be a part of LSU'

LSU identified in-state safety Jayden Anding as a top priority early on in his recruitment.

The legacy prospect out of storied North Louisiana powerhouse Ruston (La.) has made a series of visits to Baton Rouge over the years. Now, he’s claimed his spot.

After official visits to LSU and Ole Miss, Anding declared for the Tigers on the Rivals YouTube channel on Tuesday, bolstering a top-10 recruiting class in the 2027 Rivals Team Rankings.

Anding knows every in and out of LSU and has been anxiously awaiting this moment.

“Just being in Tiger Stadium is a legendary experience,” Anding told Rivals. “It feels different to be a part of LSU.”

“LSU is an incredible program with a winning tradition,” the Rivals300 prospect continued. “The coaches have been consistent throughout my recruitment, and they’ve shown they believe in me both as a player and as a person. They’ve definitely made me feel like a priority. They have made this recruitment process about me, specifically about me.”

Anding is the No. 25 safety in the 2027 class.

As a junior last season, he tallied 64 tackles with four interceptions for the Bearcats and was also dynamic in the return game.

Anding has been a top priority for defensive coordinator Blake Baker and position coach Jake Olsen for the span of this process.

“Its great to have coaches like that,” Anding has told Rivals. They really believe in me; they want me at LSU. Coach Olsen calls me every week. I know I can trust them and I know I can get developed.”