Tigers flip the script, Rivals300 EDGE Rion Jackson commits to Auburn

Auburn entered the summer looking to add more talent to its defensive front, and the Tigers secured a major win with the commitment of four-star edge rusher Rion Jackson.

The Annapolis (Md.) standout chose Auburn over Virginia Tech and other contenders, giving the Tigers another recruiting victory in the DMV and another highly regarded defensive prospect for the class.

Jackson ranks as the No. 282 prospect in the Rivals300 and arrived at his official visit with plans much different than the outcome that followed.

In fact, Virginia Tech appeared to be in strong position before Auburn changed the trajectory of his recruitment.

“I was supposed to officially visit Virginia Tech on May 29,” Jackson told Rivals. “But I had dinner with Coach Durkin and Coach Hutzler, and we were just talking when they saw me in the spring. Things changed. I was like, what do I have to lose by visiting down there?”

That decision changed everything.

Jackson had every intention of taking the visit, returning home and eventually committing elsewhere.

Instead, Auburn flipped the script.

“I was going to commit to Virginia Tech,” Jackson admitted. “But then I got down there and it was just different.

“Definitely just going in there and having one-on-ones with the coaches, one-on-ones with my position coaches, talking to the assistants and just feeling everybody out changed everything for me. Everybody has the same goal. I want to be a part of that.”

When it came time to choose Auburn over Virginia Tech and the rest of the field, three factors separated the Tigers from everyone else.

“Definitely the brotherhood. Definitely the conference too. I’m an SEC guy. I wanted to play in the SEC. At the end of the day, I feel like I have a better chance of being developed and becoming the player I want to be there,” Jackson said. “I feel like that’s the right fit for me.”

Jackson was a top priority for Auburn

That consistency resonated.

So did Auburn’s message.

“Their motto is ‘Be who you say you are. I like that motto. That really stuck with me.”

Outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler played a major role in the commitment.

“You can talk about anything with Coach Hutz,” Jackson said. “It’s a good mixture. Life, football, whatever. He’s just a cool guy besides all the football stuff.

“I like his development plan for me too. He showed me how it plans to utilize me and wants to coach me, so that showed me a lot.”

“I think him and Coach Wayne [Dorsey] can develop me really well. I feel like they can bring my game to the next level. They just had two guys at my position get drafted.”

Head coach Alex Golesh also left a strong impression.

“He’s definitely a family man. I haven’t even talked football with a head coach like that. We just talk family, street life, how my mom is doing and things like that. I definitely appreciate Coach, and what he is about.

“I think Coach Golesh is going to bring Auburn,” he said.