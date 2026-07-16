Top-10 prospect Cayden Daughtry breaks down his recruitment; the latest with Iowa, UConn, Kentucky, Louisville & more

Rivals Basketball Recruiting
RECOMMENDATIONS
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- BASKETBALL RECRUITING 5-star guard King Gibson talks Arkansas, UConn, Michigan, NC State & Louisville
- BASKETBALL RECRUITING Top-20 prospect Navorro Bowman Jr breaks down his recruitment; where things stand with Stanford, Texas, UCLA, Kentucky, UNC, Arizona & Illinois
- BASKETBALL RECRUITINGTop-50 overall recruit Dylan Jones schedules official visits to Memphis, Texas A&M
- BASKETBALL RECRUITING Peach Jam: Tuesday’s top performers