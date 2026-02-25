Top-100 EDGE Abraham Sesay down to six schools

Six schools have made the cut for Downingtown East (Pa.) four-star EDGE Abraham Sesay.

The 6-foot-4.5, 225-pounder told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday that he’s down to Duke, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and South Carolina.

Sesay is the No. 77 overall prospect and No. 10 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Rivals ranks Sesay higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 38 recruit, No. 5 EDGE and No. 3 player in the Keystone State in the updated Rivals300.

There’s a noticeable omission from Sesay’s top six, as Ohio State entered this week as the program trending for his pledge, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Buckeyes were among the teams that had him on campus back in the fall.

When speaking with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong earlier this month, Sesay touched on some of the programs that have been at the forefront of his recruitment heading into the spring. Two of his finalists have really had their foot on the gas lately.

“Notre Dame and Penn State has been recruiting me pretty hard,” Sesay said. “Penn State has including Coach (Christian) Smith while he was at Northwestern.”

The Fighting Irish offered Sesay back in November and quickly leaped up his board.

“I’m definitely interested in Notre Dame,” Sesay previously told Blue & Gold’s Kyle Kelly. “I’m interested in what they have to offer. I know a lot about their education and their structure and how Notre Dame is in their culture and I really respect that a lot.

Duke got to shoot its shot with Sesay by getting him down to Durham for a visit last month and the Blue Devils made an impression. Head coach Manny Diaz and Co. are in the mix moving forward.

“It was a great visit. It definitely surpassed my expectations,” Sesay told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I saw the facilities, as well as a Duke basketball game. Some highlights were the conversations with the coaches, the basketball game, and seeing their culture.”

After taking a big step in his process, Sesay will now gear up for some crucial visits in the spring and summer. It remains to be seen if he’ll be one of the many blue-chippers to come off the board before his senior season begins.