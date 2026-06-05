Top 100 EDGE Cahron Wheeler arrives in Gainesville, commits to Florida

Entering the month of June, Cahron Wheeler had a plan. The fast-rising edge rusher from Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School scheduled official visits to Clemson, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee before making his college decision.

He only made it through half of them.

After a successful trip to Clemson, Wheeler arrived in Gainesville on Thursday for his official visit with Florida. Before the end of the first day, the Gators had all the answers he needed.

”Go Gators,” Wheeler told Rivals. “Florida is a great environment. Everyone at Florida, on and off the field, supports each other.

“The coaching staff doesn’t just feel like a normal coaching staff — it feels like a family.

“Florida also has the academic support that I need. I’m proud to be a Gator.”

Wheeler committed to Jon Sumrall and Florida, giving the Gators a major recruiting win and another blue-chip addition to a class that continues to build momentum.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defender ranks as the No. 90 prospect in the Rivals300 and one of the top edge rushers in the country.

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Florida spent months building toward this moment.

Defensive coordinator Brad White and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman led the charge, making Wheeler feel like a priority from the beginning.

“Coach White and Coach Chatman have been great,” Wheeler said. “Both have been recruiting me hard since they offered. I like how they communicate with me. I like how the whole staff at Florida works together. It is a good environment down there.”

That staff chemistry stood out immediately.

“I like the area. I had a great visit there [back in the spring]. The coaches seem like they’re all together and work well with each other. I really like that about them.”

Florida’s momentum accelerated throughout the spring, and once Wheeler arrived on campus, the Gators capitalized on the opportunity.

From hoops to the gridiron for Wheeler

The commitment caps a remarkable rise for Wheeler.

Not long ago, basketball occupied most of his attention.

Football quickly changed that.

“I love football now,” Wheeler said. “I can go out there and be violent and physical. It is a little surprising how it all played out. I thought it would be basketball for me, but football changed everything. I now love it.”

After a breakout season at St. Paul’s, recruiters from across the country flocked to Baltimore to evaluate one of the East Coast’s fastest-rising defenders.

The physical transformation has been equally impressive. Wheeler entered last season weighing around 230 pounds.

Today, he checks in around 265 pounds while maintaining the athleticism, explosiveness and movement skills that first caught coaches’ attention.