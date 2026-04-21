Top-100 OT Elijah Hutcheson down to four schools

Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson is one of the top trench monsters in the 2027 cycle and he’s accrued plenty of high-profile offers throughout his recruitment.

There can only be one and the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder is working closer towards a decision. On Tuesday evening, Hutcheson told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he’s now down to four schools.

Clemson, Florida, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech remain in the hunt for the blue-chipper:

NEWS: Four-Star OT Elijah Hutcheson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 260 OT from Roanoke, VA is ranked as the No. 6 OT in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/RMWOaftggb pic.twitter.com/yBzuWmpu38 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2026

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Hutcheson is the No. 91 overall prospect and No. 7 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 recruit in Virginia.

After previously playing at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Georgia, Hutcheson is now back in Virginia. He has taken his time with his recruitment, taking visits and letting contenders fall into frame.

Hutcheson is coming off a multi-day visit at Florida, where he got to spend more time around vaunted OL coach Phil Trautwein. Last month, he was back at Clemson. The Tigers have been pushing for Hutcheson for a while and he’s still considering the ACC program.

“The vibe that I got at Clemson was really family-like,” Hutcheson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Everyone there really loves being there and loves the place, not only on the field but off the field, and you can really feel that as soon as you get on campus.

“Clemson is definitely a school that I am taking seriously.”

Back in the fall, Hutcheson told Simmons that he didn’t want to commit too early and wasn’t going to rush a decision. Naming finalists is a big step toward making a commitment, but it remains to be seen when he’ll take his name off the board.