Top-100 Vanderbilt LB commit Omarii Sanders sets official visit

Vanderbilt stamped its arrival of on the recruiting trail last cycle by flipping Nashville Christian Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2026 class, away from Georgia.

The Commodores signed a hallmark class, finishing at No. 31 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Head coach Clark Lea and Co. are aiming to match or exceed that mark in the 2027 cycle.

So far, it has three commits in the mix, two of whom are four-stars. Like Curtis, the current headliner is a local standout in Nashville Franklin Road Academy four-star linebacker Omarii Sanders.

The 6-foot-3.5, 210-pounder made an early pledge to the local SEC program on Nov. 29. Keeping him in the fold won’t be easy, but Sanders remains locked in and has now set an official visit. He announced on Tuesday via social media that he’ll get on campus for his OV from May 28-31.

“You can feel the atmosphere there. The success, the confidence — it’s earned. The campus is excited, game day is great, and it’s a really good environment,” Sanders said of Vandy when breaking down his commitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “It was just the best fit for me. Everything lined up — the coaches, the people, the education, the direction of the program.”

Sanders is the No. 58 overall prospect and No. 3 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 player in Tennessee.

When speaking with Rivals’ Greg Biggins last month ahead of the Polynesian Bowl, Sanders named Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M as the programs still keeping consistent contact. He maintained that he’s solid with Lea and the staff in Nashville and doesn’t plan on visiting anywhere else.

“I’m still committed to Vandy and love the staff,” Sanders said. “Coach Lea is phenomenal coach and I love the scheme fit for me. I play the star position, which is king of a hybrid between safety and linebacker and I’m excited to go through the process.”

Joining Sanders in the Vandy class to date are Woodville (Texas) four-star quarterback Luke Babin and Crandall (Texas) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas. Babin is currently the No. 20 QB in the 2027 cycle.

“I think we will get some of the best recruits in the country and we will be a real challenge for anyone in the SEC,” Babin told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They were one of the schools that came to Woodville. Coach Altman came to my high school in the spring and we’ve been in touch ever since. I know this is where I will develop the most as a QB.”