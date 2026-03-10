Top-100 WR Julian Caldwell gets another look at Texas

Argyle (Texas) four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers and one of the best in the Lone Star State in the 2027 cycle.

To no surprise, Steve Sarkisian and Texas would love to keep him in his home state. The Longhorns are recruiting him hard and they got him back to Austin for a spring visit on Monday.

Spending time around Sarkisian, receivers coach Chris Jackson and Co., Caldwell labeled his visit “great” on social media Tuesday afternoon:

Caldwell isn’t super close to The Forty Acres, but the 200-mile trip has been made several times throughout his recruitment. He visited last summer, came back for a game in the fall and was also on campus earlier this year in January.

Clearly, Texas has Caldwell’s interest. Other programs do as well, but the SEC program is in the thick of things as he continues to whittle down his list of top contenders.

“It’s gonna be a very hard decision. The race has tighrened up recently from talking to GMs and continuing to build relationships. It’s gotten a lot harder,” Caldwell told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman earlier this month. “I definitely have some family really close with Texas. Coach Jackson is a great coach. He develops his players, and you can tell he knows what he’s talking about; he can turn me into the wide receiver I wanna be. Their whole staff has a very good culture, they win a lot of games and they put receivers in the NFL.”

Texas is one of four programs that’s locked in an official visit with Caldwell to date. His OV schedule is as follows: SMU (May 1), Texas Tech (June 5), Oregon (June 12) and Texas (June 19).

Caldwell is the No. 78 overall prospect and No. 16 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 10 player in Texas.

Longhorns are building another notable class

Last month, Texas officially signed the No. 10 class ion the nation, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That followed a haul that finished No. 1 in the 2025 cycle.

The Longhorns will always be in the mix to sign one of the best classes in the country. So far in the 2027 cycle, they’ve got six commits in the fold.

New Orleans Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal made a surprise commitment on Nov. 29 and he’s now the No. 9 overall prospect in the cycle. Other schools continue to push for his pledge, but he remains locked in with Texas this spring.

Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit four-star EDGE Cameron Hall is the other blue-chipper in the fold to this point. He’s the No. 126 recruit and No. 16 EDGE in the cycle. The full class can be seen here.