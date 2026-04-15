Top-100 WR Quentin Burrell names final four schools

The Midwest is chock-full of talent in the 2027 cycle and Chicago Mount Carmel four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell is one of the best.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher has accumulated tons of notable offers, but as he enters a crucial phase of his recruitment, he’s officially narrowing things down. On Wednesday, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he’s now considering four schools: Arizona State, Michigan, Missouri and Notre Dame.

Burrell is the No. 77 overall prospect and No. 15 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Illinois.

His top contenders have been well-established at this point, but Burrell has officially whittled things down to a quartet of finalists. Nebraska is the most notable omission.

Burrell is coming off a long spring visit tour that allowed him to get a look at some of the nation’s top programs. He rounded things out with another look at Notre Dame, Michigan and Arizona State earlier this month.

“Development, mentorship, opportunity to compete to play early. Coaches I can trust, strong academics,” Burrell told Rivals earlier this year when asked what he’s looking for in a school.

Playing for an elite high school football program in Mount Carmel, Burrell caught 67 passes as a junior last fall and finished with 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s had a productive prep career and won a state title in 2025.

Notre Dame has held the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine all year, but Michigan moved the needle after his latest trip to Ann Arbor. The Sun Devils and Tigers certainly can’t be discounted moving forward, either.

Burrell will soon lock in his official visit schedule as he continues to work towards his commitment. Things are coming into focus for the Windy City blue-chipper.