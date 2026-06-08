Top-125 overall recruit Frashad Tisby on official visit to Marquette

Frashad Tisby, the No. 125 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, is currently on an official visit to Marquette, per his Instagram.

The 6-foot-5 three-star small forward out of Cross Creek High (GA) received an offer from Shaka Smart and the Golden Eagles late-last month.

Tisby, a native of Augusta, Georgia, also holds offers from South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn, Xavier, Belmont, Harvard, and others.

Tisby competed at the South Carolina team camp over the weekend, where Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw evaluated him as a prospect:

“Frashad Tisby is an intriguing player,” Shaw said. “Someone standing in the 6-foot-6 range with good length and a projectable frame. He has quality athletic pop and can score from each level. However, in watching him this weekend, the most intriguing piece to his game might be his passing and processing. His Cross Creek (GA) High School team lined him up in different areas on the floor with the intention of him making the decision or the play. He made a few cross court reads or drive and kick passes that were high level. Very interesting prospect.”

Tisby is currently averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while playing for Jet Academy on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

