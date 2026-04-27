Top-15 overall prospect Miikka Muurinen commits to Arkansas

Miikka Muurinen, one of the top international prospects in the 2026 class, has committed to Arkansas, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-10 power forward from Finland is the No. 15 overall prospect in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Muurinen received offers from roughly 25 schools, but trimmed his list to seven last July. His finalists included Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Duke, NC State, Indiana, and North Carolina.

Muurinen, a high four-star prospect, joins a loaded Arkansas recruiting class, teaming up with Five-Star Plus+ shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 2 NATL), four-star small forward JJ Andrews (No. 18 NATL), and four-star shooting guard Abdou Toure (No. 21 NATL). John Calipari has also added a pair of transfers in Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.4 PPG) and Furman forward Cooper Bowser (13.8 PPG).

Muurinen played this past season for Partizan Belgrade, a professional club based in Serbia that competes in the EuroLeague against top competition across Europe. The 19-year-old saw limited action, averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game before leaving the team in February.

Prior to playing professionally overseas, Muurinen played high school basketball at Sunrise Christian (KS) and AZ Compass Prep (AZ).





