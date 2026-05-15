Top-15 overall recruit Isaiah Hill, a 7-foot center, commits to Purdue

Isaiah Hill, the No. 1 ranked center in the 2027 class, has committed to Purdue, he told Rivals.

The 7-foot big man out of Pike High School (IN) is the No. 12 overall prospect nationally — per the Rivals Industry Ranking — making him one of the highest-ranked prospects to commit to the Boilermakers in the modern recruiting era.

Hill, a high four-star recruit, also received offers from Indiana, Louisville, Illinois, Notre Dame, Oregon, and others.

He becomes Matt Painter’s first commitment in the 2027 class.

Hill discusses his commitment to Purdue

Isaiah Hill went in-depth on his decision with Rivals.

“Most importantly, I feel like it’s a good school for me. They’ve been recruiting me since eighth grade and have always believed in me. I wasn’t that good back in eighth grade compared to where I am today. Now I’m one of the top players in the country, so they’ve just believed in me since eighth grade.”

I asked Hill if the success that Matt Painter has had with seven-footers was one of the reasons he chose Purdue and he responded:

“Yeah, they can help me with my post work a lot. I know I’ve been more of an outside player, but I want to be able to do both when I get to college. That’s one of the reasons I liked Purdue.”

Hill has a strong relationship with lead recruiter and assistant coach PJ Thompson, along with Painter.

“I feel like it’s a very, very good relationship. Me and PJ (Thompson) play the game with each other, we laugh and joke around, and we’ve been talking almost every day. Me and Coach Painter have a very good relationship as well.”

In his own words, what type of player is Purdue getting in Isaiah Hill?

“I feel like I’m a versatile player because I block shots, play outside, rebound the ball, rim run, and shoot it. But most importantly, I’m trying to work on my post work as well so I can do both. I’ve actually been working on that a lot lately.”