Top-150 recruit Davis Cochran announces top 8 schools, sets first official visit

Davis Cochran, a three-star recruit in the 2027 class, tells Rivals his top eight schools are Cincinnati, Clemson, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Virginia. He says his recruitment remains open to other programs.

The 6-foot-9 power forward out of Brentwood High School (TN) is ranked as the No. 146 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He’s also the No. 22-ranked power forward and the No. 2 player in Tennessee.

Cochran’s first official visit is scheduled for Kansas State on July 21. He says he plans to take additional official visits this fall. Earlier this summer, he took an official visit to Cincinnati and an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt.

Cochran has also received offers from Virginia Tech, Butler, Boston College, Northwestern, High Point, Western Kentucky, New Mexico, and others.

More on Cochran

On the Nike EYBL Circuit, Cochran is averaging 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game for Brad Beal Elite.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw identified Cochran as one of the top performers at EYBL Session One, writing this about him:

“Davis Cochran seems to produce each time out. The 6-foot-9 big man runs the floor with a purpose, going straight to the front of the rim with great hands and touch. He plays with physicality, can knock down a three and is a good rebounder. He’s a good big man, productive. He finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds on 7-10 shooting.”

