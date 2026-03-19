Top-150 recruit Jalan Wingfield requests release from Georgia Tech, reopening recruitment

Jalan Wingfield, a three-star small forward in the 2026 class, has requested his release from Georgia Tech and will reopen his recruitment, he told Rivals.

The Yellow Jackets parted ways with head coach Damon Stoudamire earlier this month, prompting Wingfield to re-evaluate his options.

The 6-foot-7 senior out of Tri-Cities High (GA) is ranked as the No. 138 overall in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 44 ranked small forward in the class and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia.

Wingfield committed to Tech in September and signed with the program in November.

Prior to choosing Tech, Wingfield received offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kennesaw State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.

Wingfield is the son of former Cincinnati Bearcat and NBA player Dontonio Wingfield.

Wingfield Scouting Report

Jalan Wingfield Scouting Report from Rivals’ Jamie Shaw:

“Jalan Wingfield has an appeal to his game. A lot of that appeal for the 6-foot-7 forward comes from his floor awareness and oftentimes being in the right place. He has great length and a projectable frame. He is also a multi-level producer. Finishing with touch around the basket, pushing the break with control, and knocking down shots with touch. His body is still developing, but his current production, skill base, and frame lead to long-term intrigue.”