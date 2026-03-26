Top-150 recruit Kaiden Bailey receives release from Georgia Tech, reopening recruitment

Kaiden Bailey, a three-star point guard in the 2026 class, has received his release from Georgia Tech and will reopen his recruitment, he told Rivals.

The Yellow Jackets parted ways with head coach Damon Stoudamire earlier this month, prompting Bailey to re-evaluate his options.

The 6-foot-2 senior out of Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) is ranked No. 144 overall in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 22 ranked point guard in the class and the No. 20 player in the state of California.

Bailey committed to Tech in September and signed with the school in November.

Prior to choosing Tech, he visited Colorado State and was set to make a trip to Iowa. In addition to those schools, he also received offers from USC, Washington, UNLV, and others.

Georgia Tech now has zero high school commitments in the 2026 class, after four-star center Moustapha Diop and three-star small forward Jalan Wingfield also reopened their recruitment.





