Top-20 overall recruit Gabe Nesmith visiting Kansas this weekend

Gabe Nesmith, the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2027 class per the Rivals Industry Ranking, will be visiting Kansas this weekend, he told Rivals. The 6-foot-5 four-star small forward out of Overtime Elite (GA) will be in attendance for the Jayhawks’ matchup against Kansas State on Saturday.

Nesmith, a native of West Palm Beach, FL, holds an offer from KU. Schools like Washington, USC, South Carolina, NC State, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Auburn, Indiana, and others have also offered.

Nesmith on Kansas, his game

In a previous interview with Rivals, Nesmith discussed Kansas.

KANSAS: “They build pros. And Coach Bill Self is really, really, really locked into his players. And I like the way he coaches. You know, he coaches with fire and all that stuff.”

He also discussed his game with Rivals.

”Definitely scoring,” Nesmith told Rivals. “I think I have a really good vision that people don’t always account me for, but I feel like I show glimpses of it when it’s needed. And I’m becoming a better defender. I feel like I understand the game better than others. I work on a lot of stuff, so working on simplifying my game and get to my spots quicker.

“Right now, I’m watching a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). I’ve been trying to take his midrange. I feel like his midrange is so lethal and the midrange is a little bit lost in the game right now. But I feel like it’s such an important part of your game, because if you can score at all three levels, you’re good. And I watch a lot of Tre Johnson with his shot making, and I watch a little bit of Jordan Poole. I ain’t going to lie to you. I like the way they just move and their confidence.”



