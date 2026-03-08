Top-20 overall recruit Quentin Coleman requests release from Wake Forest, reopening recruitment

Quentin Coleman, one of the the biggest stock risers in the 2026 class, has requested his release from Wake Forest and will reopen his recruitment, source told Rivals, head coach Steve Forbes told reporters.

The 6-foot-4 four-star senior out of The Principia School (MO) is the No. 20 overall recruit in the class, according to Rivals. He’s also the No. 7-ranked shooting guard and the No. 1 player in Missouri.

Coleman committed to the Demon Deacons last October, before signing with the program in November. At the time of his commitment, he was ranked as the No. 78 overall player in the class and has since jumped nearly 60 spots.

Prior to his commitment to Wake, he considered Texas Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Saint Louis, and Texas A&M.



