Top 2026 recruit Sara Okeke commits to USC

Elite 2026 recruit Sara Okeke has committed to the USC Trojans. Okeke, a 6-4 center from Spain, chose USC over Kentucky, Texas and Indiana.

“A place that feels more or less like a home without being at home,” Okeke told Rivals of what she was looking for in a program. “I want to be surrounded by good people and also as a player.”

USC was the final visit Okeke took – just a few weeks ago – but she’ll be joining a loaded roster. With the return of JuJu Watkins, both Kennedy Smith and Jazzy Davidson currently on roster and the additions of Sitaya Fagan and Saniyah Hall, Okeke is joining a potential contender.

“My physicality,” Okeke said of the strengths in her game. “I have the ability to make easy baskets near the rim, because of my teammates and the guards. I also think I’m a good rim runner and I pass well.”

Okeke was named MVP of the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket, where she averaged 13.8 points per game on 57% shooting and 7.1 rebounds per game.