Top 2027 Edge Zyron Forstall names top schools in recruitment

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the most coveted recruits of the 2027 cycle is five-star edge Zyron Forstall. The top edge in the country was in Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game, and attended media day last week.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman from IMG Academy named LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M as the top four schools standing out in his recruitment.

Miami

Miami Edge coach Jason Taylor was among the first coaches to reach out to Forstall after he moved from New Orleans, LA, to Bradenton, FL.

“When I got to IMG, he was one of the first coaches in Florida who really reached out. He said you’ve got to come check us out. We’re really legit. We really want to get you here. How fast they got me there just really showed that…It’s a major factor. The first relationship you make is going to stick longer.”

Forstall visited Miami for its season-opening win over Notre Dame.

“I sat down and talked with a lot of the coaches, really about playing style and getting on the field as soon as possible. They were telling me, if you come here, we are going to get you on the field as soon as possible.”

The 9th-ranked player in the nation has been really impressed with the play of projected first-round 2026 draft choice, Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain.

“I saw Rueben, their end play, really great player. Talking to the coaches, I could tell they were really driven to get me there. They just put on a show. I like the atmosphere at Miami.”

Forstall sees the development at Miami and can picture himself progressing with the program.

“Really, what I want to get out of college in general is the best development I can to get to the league. Rueben Bain is a great defensive end. I watched him develop this season. He’s an outstanding player. Coach Taylor told me that the work they put in over time to reach that high level of performance is a lot. That’s what I’m looking forward to to take me to the next level.”

LSU

Forstall is taking a wait-and-see approach with the Tigers, as all changes are unfolding under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Keeping the same edge coach, Coach [Kevin] Peeples. They did bring in a new D-Line coach, but with the same DC [Blake Baker] and the same program, I really feel like it’s a promising thing for me, because LSU’s defense is kind of what they’re known for. Really just seeing what players they bring in to implement in the defense this upcoming season. It will really be important for me because I want to see the guys Coach Kiffin brings in to come in and dominate at LSU. Then obviously I want to see if it would be a place for me in the upcoming years.”

Texas A&M

The Aggies parted ways with Sean Spencer as defensive line coach and now have Elijah Robinson serving as the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach. Spencer, for whom Forstall had a strong relationship, is now the D-Line coach at Virginia Tech.

“It’s complicated,” Forstall said of dealing with coaching changes. “Texas A&M just replaced their D-Line Coach. Obviously, that’s a big change. Me and Coach Spencer had a great relationship, but it’s not all about relationships in college football. It’s about the program and development. I’ll still say Texas A&M has shown me that more than any other school.”

Notre Dame

Forstall does not have any offseason visits planned as of yet, but does want to visit South Bend. Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington has increased communication in recent weeks.

“For sure, Notre Dame,” Forstall said about a school he wants to visit in the offseason. “The communication I’ve had with Coach Washington over these past few weeks.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes not named as a top four school have been in constant contact.

“There’s been a lot of communication. They text me every day. Really, it’s about getting up there. I really haven’t talked to any coaches about coming to visit yet. When those talks start, then my recruitment with Ohio State will increase.”

Forstall likes how the OSU has been consistent on the field in recent years.

“Forstall likes the consistency of the program and bringing in guys, dogs that are dominating every season. The defense they play. They play great football.”

Best Game Day Visit

Forstall mentioned that Texas A&M had the best game-day visit experience for him in the 2025 season.

“Just walking into that stadium, the environment, the intensity that the team was bringing was crazy. Crazy atmosphere.”