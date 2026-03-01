Top 2027 high school football recruits in Alabama

Alabama continues to make its case as a top-tier state when it comes to producing blue-chip prospects on the football field.

The 2027 cycle features more firepower in the Yellowhammer State. On Monday, the Rivals300 rankings were updated. Of the 300 prospects featured, nine are in Alabama.

Of those nine, two are committed early on. Auburn recently landed a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore, while four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror remains locked in with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Below is a look at the top 2027 prospects from Alabama, per the Rivals300.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 39 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

School: Dothan

This cycle is loaded with elite defensive backs and Hall is one of the best. The 6-foot, 190-pounder is only at the beginning of his recruiting process, though. With his stock on the rise, schools are taking notice. He’s got a spring visit tour on deck and will get a look at the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Texas. Rivals’ Chad Simmons has more on Hall here.

2. DL Karlos May

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 78 NATL. (No. 7 DL)

School: Ramsay

May is another prospect that took a big leap in the new Rivals300. He’s got official visits locked in with Auburn and Georgia thus far. It’s the in-state Tigers that are currently trending for his pledge, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. His offer list has expanded past the usual SEC suspects, with the likes of Oregon, Ohio State and Notre Dame also involved.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 79 NATL. (No. 6 S)

School: Prattville

Yet another Yellowhammer State standout to soar up the Rivals300, Aparicio-Bailey continues to emerge as one of the best defensive back recruits in the nation. He recently updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons and set spring visits to Clemson, South Carolina, Ohio State, USC, Auburn, Florida and more. There’s a ways to go in his process as gets ready to see plenty of campuses.

4. LB Isaac McNeil

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 82 NATL. (No. 7 LB)

School: Vigor

McNeil checks in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and he’s also now an outlier in the Rivals300 after making a big jump up the rankings. His recruitment has an unsurprising SEC flavor to date. He’s got official visits locked in with Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida and Alabama. The in-state Tigers are currently trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

5. DL Donivan Moore — Auburn commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 104 NATL. (No. 10 DL)

School: Hueytown

New head coach Alex Golesh and Co. are looking to reload along the defensive line in 2027. Last month, they landed one of their premier targets in Moore. An Auburn fan growing up, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons the commitment is the realization of a childhood dream:

“This is like a dream coming true for me,” Moore said. “I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed — it’s shocking.”

6. IOL Jatori Williams

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 153 NATL. (No. 9 IOL)

School: Phenix City Central

Williams made an early commitment to Alabama but he backed off that pledge in December. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder has since re-narrowed his focus and has trimmed his list to nine schools. There’s a few that look to be ahead of the pack, however. Georgia, Kentucky and Miami have all set official visits with the trench monster.

7. S Jaylen Scott

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 246 NATL. (No. 27 S)

School: Williamson

Another Yellowhammer State recruit that has come back on the board recently, Scott decommitted from Auburn in December. He continues to eye SEC programs and told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month that he’s got visits locked in with Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee. The Sooners were a program quickly mentioned with his recruitment once he backed off the pledge to AU and are now trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

8. QB Jamison Roberts

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 250 NATL. (No. 18 QB)

School: Saraland

Leading the way for one of the top high school football programs in the state, Roberts is now Rivals’ No. 1 QB in Alabama. One program looks to be in the lead heading into the spring. Oklahoma continues to trend in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Rivals’ Chad Simmons updated Roberts’ recruitment this weekend.

9. EDGE JaBarrius Garror — Alabama commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 281 NATL. (No. 28 EDGE)

School: Vigor

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 31. Garror remains a top-100 prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings and he remains a key piece to the puzzle for Kalen DeBoer and Co. as Alabama eyes yet another elite recruiting class. Others are pushing however, and Garror has official visits set to Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M thus far.