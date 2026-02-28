Top 2027 high school football recruits in Louisiana

Louisiana continues to punch above its weight when it comes to producing blue-chip high school football prospects.

The 2027 cycle is no different. On Monday, the Rivals300 rankings were updated. Of the 300 prospects featured, 11 are in The Boot.

Of those 11, two have committed. Five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is currently the No. 1 player in the state and he made an early pledge to Texas at the end of November. Four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has been committed even longer, as he chose LSU in September.

Below is a look at the top 2027 prospects from Louisiana, per the Rivals300.

1. WR Easton Royal — Texas commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

School: Brother Martin

Texas is often a top challenger to LSU when it comes to top recruits in Louisiana and it struck quick by landing a surprise pledge from Royal back in the fall. Not many saw his decision coming, but he remains locked in with the Longhorns. Ole Miss and Florida are among those still in the mix, however, and he’s got official visits set with all three schools thus far. Royal remains the No. 1 receiver in the cycle.

2. IOL Albert Simien

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 IOL)

School: Sam Houston

One of the most dominant trench monsters in the cycle, Simien checks in at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. He’s still whittling down his list of contenders and a jam-packed spring visit schedule will help him do just that. Texas A&M is currently trending on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but LSU, Florida, Alabama, Nebraska, Notre Dame and others aren’t going anywhere in this recruitment.

3. TE Ahmad Hudson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 52 NATL. (No. 3 TE)

School: Ruston

An industry five-star recruit on the gridiron, Hudson also doubles as a top-50 basketball prospect. He’s got the usual wave of high-profile programs in pursuit of his pledge. LSU is trending heavily on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, though. Ole Miss, Alabama, Nebraska and Ohio State have also been involved in his process.

4. WR Miguel Whitley

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 65 NATL. (No. 11 WR)

School: St. Augustine

Whitley made a nice jump in the new Rivals300 and his stock remains on the rise heading into his senior season. The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pounder is currently trending to Ole Miss, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He’s got an official visit locked in with the Rebels, as well as Tennessee and LSU, while spring visits to Ohio State and Arkansas are on the docket for the coming weeks.

5. QB Elijah Haven

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96 NATL. (No. 7 QB)

School: Dunham

Still an industry five-star and top-ranked QB in the cycle, Haven remains heavily coveted by SEC programs. LSU, Alabama and Florida have all held momentum at different points in his recruitment. When a New Year’s commitment looked to be en route, the Crimson Tide were in the driver’s seat. Now, it looks like Haven will take his process deeper. Bama continues to trend in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Spring and official visits will be key.

6. QB Peyton Houston — LSU commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 140 NATL. (No. 16 QB)

School: Evangel Christian Academy

Houston wasted no time with his recruitment and chose the in-state Tigers on Sept. 15. He remains one of the best signal-callers in the cycle and his pledge remains strong despite the coaching change in Baton Rouge. Oklahoma was trending at one time before he committed back in the fall, but he’s set to stay in The Boot.

7. RB Trey Martin

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 155 NATL. (No. 10 RB)

School: Franklin Parish (La.)

Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in. In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring.

8. S Karon Eugene

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 163 NATL. (No. 16 S)

School: Catholic

The recruitment of Eugene hasn’t fully taken off, though his offer sheet does include the likes of LSU, USC, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Michigan. LSU has been a constant early on, however. Despite the coaching staff changing in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are still working hard to keep Eugene home at the next level.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 165 NATL. (No. 17 S)

School: Ruston

Just like Eugene, Anding has been coveted by the old and new staffs in Baton Rouge and LSU continues to look like a frontrunner in his recruitment. The Tigers are trending heavily for the 6-foot, 165-pounder, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Miami are some of Anding’s other top offers.

10. ATH Braylon Calais

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 259 NATL. (No. 6 ATH)

School: Cecilia

Calais is another blue-chipper that’s currently trending toward in-state LSU, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. A versatile two-way playmaker, Calais has official visits locked in with LSU, Ole Miss and Houston. His process looks like one that will carry past the spring.