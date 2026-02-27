Top 2027 high school football recruits in Pennsylvania

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania continues to churn out talent on the gridiron. Looking at the 2027 cycle, there’s a few elite prospects set to come out of the Keystone State.

On Monday, the Rivals300 rankings were updated. Of the 300 prospects featured, eight are in Pennsylvania.

Of those eight, two have made notable commitments. At the beginning of February, Georgia landed a massive pledge from Five-Star Plus+ running back Kemon Spell. Back in the fall, four-star interior offensive lineman James Halter committed to Notre Dame.

Below is a look at the top 2027 prospects from Pennsylvania, per the Rivals300.

1. IOL Maxwell Hiller

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

School: Coatesville

Now a Five-Star Plus+ recruit, Hiller has emerged as one of the best in the trenches this cycle. He checks in at 6-foot-5.5 and 305 pounds. Earlier this month, he named Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama as his four finalists. According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Gators are now trending heading into the spring.

2. RB Kemon Spell — Georgia commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 1 RB)

School: McKeesport

Long considered the top running back in the cycle, Spell made an early commitment to Penn State, but he came back on the board after the firing of head coach James Franklin. After a winding recruiting process that saw him name multiple leaders and continuously shift visit dates, Spell opted not to wait any longer and committed to Georgia on Feb. 2. It remains to be seen if there will be more chapters to the five-star’s recruitment.

3. EDGE Abraham Sesay

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 38 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE)

School: Downingtown East

Sesay took a big step in his recruitment this week, naming six finalists: Duke, FSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and South Carolina. Ohio State had the edge in his recruitment early on, but the Fighting Irish have since snatched the momentum — per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine — as we head into March. Penn State has also been near the top for the coveted in-state target.

4. WR Khalil Taylor

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 94 NATL. (No. 17 WR)

School: Pine-Richland

Like Sesay, Taylor has now zeroed in on a select group. On Friday, he named Colorado, Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska, Penn State and Syracuse as his top six. Taylor is a former Penn State pledge, but like Spell, decommitted back in October. He’s got a string of visits locked in across the next few months, including four OVs. More on Taylor here.

5. IOL James Halter — Notre Dame commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 127 NATL. (No. 7 IOL)

School: Central Catholic

Notre Dame loves recruiting the Keystone State and they landed an early commitment from Halter at the end of October. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound trench monster began his high school career playing more tight end and halfback, but he’s now fully cemented as an O-lineman and is one of the best in the cycle. He’s currently the lone commit on the offensive side of the ball for the Irish to date.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 160 NATL. (No. 16 LB)

School: St. Joseph’s Prep

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder plays for one of the top programs in Pennsylvania and his recruitment has seen some big schools get involved. Penn State grabbed an early lead in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but Oregon, Alabama and Nebraska have all locked in official visits. There’s plenty of meat left on the bone in Lockley’s process.

7. WR Matthew Gregory

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 223 NATL. (No. 31 WR)

School: Owen J Roberts

A top-100 recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings, Gregory is trending heavily toward Penn State, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He’s had a more lowkey recruitment to date than some of the other blue-chippers in the state. Nebraska, Michigan and Rutgers are among the others working to land the pass-catcher’s pledge.

8. WR Cade Cooper

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 226 NATL. (No. 32 WR)

School: Malvern Prep

Cooper is another Keystone State receiver being courted by the Big Ten and Notre Dame. So far this year he’s taken visits to see the Irish, as well as Penn State, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Cooper’s recruitment is another that will continue to take off as he gears up for his senior season.