Top 2027 high school football recruits in the state of North Carolina

North Carolina continues to emerge as a high school football hotbed, and the latest Rivals300 recruiting rankings back that up.

Eleven players from the Tar Heel State are tabbed as top-300 prospects in the 2027 class, tied for the seventh-most of any state in the country. Only Louisiana, Ohio, Florida, California, Georgia, and Texas have more.

That follows a 2026 class that was among the state’s best in recent memory with 13 Rivals300 players signing to play at the next level and 17 blue-chippers in the state overall. After the rankings update on Monday, here’s how the top players stack up:

1. CB Joshua Dobson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7

School: William Amos Hough

Dobson, ranked a five-star by Rivals, is one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the country. Clemson, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Miami, Auburn and LSU are all set to receive visits from him this spring as he works to narrow down his recruitment, he told Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

2. TE Jaxon Dollar

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23

School: East Lincoln

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound playmaker is another who is drawing interest from coast-to-coast. This spring alone, Dollar is set visit Clemson, Missouri, Oregon, Notre Dame, LSU, Florida, Miami, Kansas State, Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia.

3. CB Xavier Hasan – Notre Dame commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 33

School: Cardinal Gibbons

One of the crown jewels of Notre Dame’s 2027 class, Hasan committed to the Irish in December over Duke, NC State, Tennessee, North Carolina and dozens of others. Over the past two seasons at Cardinal Gibbons, he has racked up 48 tackles and a whopping 10 interceptions.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 57

School: Garner

Randle had a breakout sophomore season in 2024 with 63 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was even better as a junior, finishing with with 84 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder updated his recruitment with Rivals earlier this month and broke down his interest in the likes of Florida, Miami, Ohio State, South Carolina and Oregon. He has a slew of spring trips scheduled.

5. EDGE Rashad Streets

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 61

School: Millbrook

The Raleigh area is particularly loaded with talent this cycle, including Streets, one of the nation’s premier pass rushers. Earlier this month, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that his top six schools are Oregon, Ohio State, Florida State, NC State, Alabama, and South Carolina. The Ducks, Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are currently “setting the pace” in this recruitment.

6. LB Jalaythan Mayfield

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 92

School: Lincolnton

Earlier this month, he named a top five consisting of Oregon, Miami, Kentucky, Indiana and Georgia. South Carolina was trending for his pledge early on, but Miami now looks to be in the driver’s seat heading into the spring. As a junior, he was credit with 152 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and six sacks — while also scoring 13 touchdowns on offense primarily at running back.

7. DL John Archer

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 113

School: Seventy-First

Two schools close to home, North Carolina and South Carolina, have been leading the race for Archer, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. But he is looking to visit more schools this spring and summer, including potential trips to Ohio State and Georgia. Over the past two seasons, Archer has totaled 128 tackles, 48 tackles for loss and six sacks while terrorizing opposing offensive lines.

8. SAF Davion Jones

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 151

School: William Amos Hough

Jones recently transferred to Hough, one of the premier programs in the state and winners of the NCHSAA Class 8A state championship last year. He, along with Joshua Dobson, should create one of the most dominant secondary duos in the state next season. Jones finished the 2025 season recording 50 total tackles, batting away four passes and picking off four others. The junior also contributed on offense with 14 catches for 217 yards and a touchdowns for West Charlotte.

9. SAF Marquis Bryant – North Carolina commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 222

School: Rolesville

Bryant, the No. 2 safety in the state, committed to the Tar Heels in December but a bunch of teams have not stopped recruiting him. That includes Tennessee and Auburn out of the SEC. NC State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State are also not giving up on Bryant as spring visits are coming up. He is coming off a junior season where he tallied 32 tackles and picked off seven passes..

10. LB Quinton Cypher – Ohio State commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 277

School: Millbrook

Cypher was Rivals’ player of the year in North Carolina after compiling 181 total tackles, 48 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three recoveries. He gave his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes in December, choosing them over a lengthy list of offers.

Other top North Carolina prospects

11. WR Anthony Roberts

12. DL Nate Kamba

13. EDGE Andrew Rogers – Virginia Tech commit

14. EDGE Jayden Broadie

15. DL Antwan McKoy

16. CB AK Crumel

17. WR Majay Thompson

18. WR Jonathan Dillon

19. DL Jesiah Fields

20. TE Qualteau Hawkins