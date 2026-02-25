Top 2027 high school football recruits in the state of Ohio

You can never sleep on Ohio when it comes to producing high school football talent. The state isn’t at the level of Florida or Texas, but it is certainly among the second tier.

Looking at the 2027 cycle, there’s another slew of talent set to come out of the state. On Monday, the Rivals300 rankings were updated and 13 prospects from the state were included.

Of those 13, five are already committed. Ohio State has a pair of huge in-state pledges from interior offensive lineman Kellen Wymer and wide receiver Jamier Brown. Below is a look at the top 2027 prospects from Ohio, per the Rivals300.

1. IOL Kellen Wymer — Ohio State commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 3 IOL)

School: Liberty Center

Wymer was one of the biggest risers in the new Rivals300 update, moving from No. 70 up to No. 31. He committed to Ohio State on Nov. 2 and looks to be rock-solid with the Buckeyes. Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said this of Wymer earlier this week: “I think there’s a case to be made that he might be the most natural mover and explosive mover of all the offensive linemen nationally. He can really, really scoot at the second level.”

2. WR Jamier Brown — Ohio State commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 48 NATL. (No. 7 WR)

School: Big Walnut

An industry five-star, Brown has been committed to the Buckeyes since Nov. 23, 2024. He remains locked in with OSU despite the departure of touted receivers coach Brian Hartline. Looking to be the next great pass-catcher for the Big Ten juggernaut, Brown helps headline the Buckeyes’ early haul. Rivals reported last month that Brown is transferring from Wayne High to Big Walnut for his senior season.

3. CB Ace Alston — Notre Dame commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 72 NATL. (No. 10 CB)

School: Anderson

Another top Buckeye State star that’s sticking with his early decision, Alston has been committed to Notre Dame since Dec. 9 and Rivals’ Greg Smith reported this week that while he may hear other schools out, the blue-chipper is staying solid with the Fighting Irish heading into the spring. The Cincinnati product is one of three four-star defensive backs pledged to Notre Dame, as of Feb. 25.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 116 NATL. (No. 14 CB)

School: Euclid

The top uncommitted recruit in the state, Telfair is a top-notch defensive back and has drawn interest from myriad high-profile programs. Thus far, he’s got official visits locked in with Clemson, Miami and Penn State. It’s the Nittany Lions that now have the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, though. Michigan and Notre Dame are among the others that have shown interest.

5. LB Brayton Feister

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 159 NATL. (No. 15 LB)

School: Archbishop Hoban

Feister is a dynamic two-way player at the high school level and he plays for one of Ohio’s best programs. He’s coming off a junior season that saw over 130 total tackles. In his recruitment, there’s many contenders, with the likes of Oregon, Miami, Indiana, Georgia and USC in the mix. Rivals’ Greg Smith has more here.

6. DL Reinaldo Perez

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 175 NATL. (No. 18 DL)

School: Columbus Academy

A prospect that Rivals is higher on than other recruiting services, Perez checks in at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. His stock is on the rise entering his senior season, and to no surprise, Ohio State is in the mix. In fact, the Buckeyes are trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Michigan State, Florida and Indiana are among others in the mix for his pledge.

7. CB Monsanna Torbert — Indiana commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 177 NATL. (No. 20 CB)

School: Taft

Indiana recruiting has a much different feel to it now thanks to Curt Cignetti and Co. The Hoosiers are starting to make their presence felt on the trail and Torbert is one of their biggest wins thus far. He committed to IU during the Navy All-American Bowl last month. Originally ranked as an “athlete,” Torbert is now considered a cornerback heading into his senior season.

8. OT Kalel Johnson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 179 NATL. (No. 14 OT)

School: Archbishop Moeller

Manning the trenches for one of the best high school programs in the state, Johnson is another recruit currently trending toward Ohio State, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder has set an official visit to Columbus. Other usual suspects like Penn State and Notre Dame had Johnson on campus back in the fall.

9. IOL Dominic Black

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 184 NATL. (No. 11 IOL)

School: Tri-Village

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Black made his debut in the Rivals300 this week and is now an outlier heading into the spring. He’s garnered interest from the likes of Pitt, West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia Tech. Black’s recruitment will continue to pick up with his stock on the rise.

10. TE Jordan Karhoff

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 210 NATL. (No. 8 TE)

School: St. Francis DeSales

Ohio is always good for producing a blue-chip tight end or two every cycle and Karhoff leads the pack heading into the spring. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder got looks at Penn State, Ohio State, Mizzou and others back in the fall. He’s another prospect that will likely see his recruitment take off as he gears up for his senior campaign.

Other top 2027 recruits in Ohio

11. WR Chuck Alexander Jr. — Louisville commit

12. S Tristin Hughes

13. CB Deontay Malone

14. ATH D’Angelo White — Louisville commit

15. OT Conner Rutherford