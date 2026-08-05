Top 2029 RB Brayden Boults has national programs lining up

Rivals Football Recruiting
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Calling My Shot: Predictions for Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Penn State for key 2028 targets
- FOOTBALL RECRUITINGFour-star edge Major Stokes working on game day visit schedule with USC, Michigan looking good early
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING QB Josiah Boyd talks top contenders and how no school is a lock for his commitment
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Miami is chasing five-stars and blue-chippers committed elsewhere, could make a run at No. 1 2027 class overall