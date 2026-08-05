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Rivals Football Recruiting

Top 2029 RB Brayden Boults has national programs lining up

Chad Simmons updated head shot
Chad Simmons@ChadSimmons_
43m
Brayden Boults 7 copy 1
Brayden Boults (Photo by Chad Simmons)

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