Top 25 committed quarterback recruits in the Rivals300 rankings

The nation’s top quarterback recruits are coming off the board quickly this month, with five-star Will Mencl becoming the latest to announce his decision. Oregon beat out both Penn State and Auburn for the highly touted passer, continuing a string of excellent additions at the position for the Ducks.

His choice also marks the fifth top-10 quarterback commitment this month alone, following No. 2 Jake Nawrot (Kentucky), No. 3 Israel Abrams (Miami), No. 8 Blake Roskopf (Washington) and No. 10 Kamden Lopati (Michigan). With the dominoes quickly falling, we’re also expected to receive a decision from No. 7 QB Elijah Haven this weekend as well. With Mencl off the board, 25 of the nation’s top 35 signal-callers are now committed.

Decommitments and flips are always a possibility between now and Signing Day, but many soon-to-be senior QBs look to be locked in with a school early in their process. And a few have already made their flips from one school to another.

Rivals breaks down the top committed QBs in the class through April 23:

Will Mencl – Oregon

School: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 1 QB)

Scout’s Take: “Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2028 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores.

… Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

Jake Nawrot – Kentucky

School: Hersey (Prospect Heights, IL)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 27 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

Scout’s Take: “Nawrot is the top contender right now, in our opinion, for the No. 1 QB spot. He’s a guy we could see challenging Will Mencl and is one who’s pacing like a five-star contender coming out of this update. Nawrot’s a prospect we really like on film, he put a ton of high-difficulty throws on tape as a junior. Nawrot has the projectable size at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he’s a multi-sport athlete with a bunch of fluid movement skills and just looks to be a natural at the position. He blew up as a junior in his first year as a varsity starter.

… Highly-accurate passer, instinctive, can fit the football into tight windows. He backed up what we saw on film with a very positive showing in a loaded Elite 11 regional in Indianapolis. He was the Rivals MVP at the event via our Steve Wiltfong. That showing makes us feel even better about Nawrot. It’s a huge get for Kentucky and he’s one that we’re excited to see at the Elite 11 Finals in late May.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

Israel Abrams – Miami

School: Montini Catholic (Lombard, IL)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 44 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

Scout’s Take: “Strong-armed quarterback with a quick release and the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field. Has a long, lean build, measuring in at north of 6-foot-4, and around 190 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Plays with a discernible twitch as a passer. Looks to have one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Touts a quick release, showing the ability to get the football up and out in a flash. Rips far hash throws with ease, allowing his offense to access the full width of the field at multiple levels. Bouncy mover in the pocket with quick feet. Steps up in the pocket and makes second-reaction plays when pressured. Comfortable delivering off-platorm and does not require an established base. A problem-solver on improvisational plays. Turned in a very productive junior season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions, while leading his team to its second consecutive state title.

… Also a quality athlete who can pick up yards with his legs, running for 10 more touchdowns as a junior. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger as he moves to the next level. Can also work on polishing his overall mechanics and consistency. The combination of physical ability and production on Friday nights makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

Keegan Croucher – Ole Miss

School: Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 50 NATL. (No. 4 QB)

Scout’s Take: “Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills. Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production. Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

Trae Taylor – Nebraska

School: Carmel Catholic (Ill.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 53 NATL. (No. 4 QB)

On his commitment: “What also makes Nebraska special is their coaching staff is the most genuine, straight-up real coaching staff that I feel I’ve been around from the head coach to the recruiting analysts to the guy that shows me around on down to the professors I got to meet with and the kids on campus,” Taylor told Steve Wiltfong. “I feel like that’s the type of people I want to put myself around.”

Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech

School: Westwood (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 27 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

Scout’s Take: “Bryant is one of the most physically and athletically gifted prospects in the country and we were able to see it during his workout at Rivals Houston. His comfort and natural arm action as a passer while on the move allows him to drive the ball with velocity, even if he is unable to get his feet underneath him. The ball flies off of his hand and throws the deep ball with little to no effort, even when pushing it 50-plus yards downfield. He showed that he has one of the strongest arms in the cycle.

… And even with a couple misfires during the individual period, Bryant still showed improvement in his ability to layer the football and deliver the ball with touch since the end of his junior season. He proved on Sunday that he’s not only one of the top athletes in the country, but one of the top passers as well.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

Blake Roskopf – Washington

School: Desert Edge (Goodyear, AZ)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 101 NATL. (No. 8 QB)

On his commitment: “I ultimately picked Washington because I think coach Fisch has a great plan to develop me and for me to be successful not only in college but possibly in the NFL,” said Roskopf. “I couldn’t be more excited to get this thing rolling and Washington is definitely going to get my all everyday.”

Kamden Lopati – Michigan

School: West (West Valley City, UT)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 115 NATL. (No. 10 QB)

Scout’s Take: “Lopati is one of the top quarterbacks in the national ’27 class. He’s a big frame quarterback who has actually slimmed down over the last year and has a solid 6-foot-3, 215 pound frame. A pure thrower with some under-rated athleticism and has shown he can stress a defense with his arm and his legs. For his size, he moves well and shows some real dual-threat ability. Has been highly productive the last two seasons, throwing for over 5,600 yards and nearly 60 touchdowns. Will take his shots down the field and has the arm strength to throws the deep outs and posts on a rope. Moves well in the pocket and shows the quickness to get outside and elude the rush and throws very well on the run.

… Rushed for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and is a zone read threat who a defense has to respect. Can continue to improve his ability to process the game and be quicker with his reads but has made strides in those area over the last two years and his game is trending in the right direction. A definite high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling.” — Greg Biggins, Rivals National Analyst

Davin Davidson – Florida

School: Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 120 NATL. (No. 11 QB)

Scout’s Take: “Davidson is another physically-talented 2027 passer who has seen his profile rise coming out of his junior season, as he helped Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney to a state title. Davidson pairs immense size at around 6-foot-6, 215 pounds with a very live arm. He’s more of a fastball thrower right now and will need to continue adding nuance as a passer. The size, arm, and movement skills are very projectable and his physical upside has created a considerable buzz.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

Kharim Hughley – Clemson

School: Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 136 NATL. (No. 12 QB)

On his commitment: “This is a pretty big opportunity,” Hughley previously told Rivals. “Just to be wanted by a top program is always a good feeling … The culture they have there is what fires me up there isn’t another program like it … I also have a former teammate plays there and he talks about how the players aren’t just teammates they’re a family in the locker room and that’s always a good thing to hear.”

Other top committed QBs in the Class of 2027

Peyton Houston – LSU

Jamison Roberts – Oklahoma

Andre Adams – Colorado

Luke Babin – Baylor

Brady Edmunds – Ohio State

Kevin Verpaele – Pittsburgh

Jayce Johnson – Texas A&M

Ty Knutson – Texas

Trent Seaborn – Alabama

Braden Baker – Utah

Jett Feeney – Minnesota

Gunner Rivers – NC State

Weston Nielsen – Arizona State

Carson White – Oklahoma State

Malachi Zeigler – SMU