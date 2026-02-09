Top-25 overall recruit Anderson Diaz visited Auburn for Tigers' game against Alabama

Anderson Diaz, one of the top point guards in the 2027 class, took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Saturday, February 7th to watch the Tigers play Alabama, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-1 junior out of Overtime Elite (GA) holds offers from both Auburn and Alabama. He’s also received scholarships from St. John’s, Cincinnati, Seton Hall, Villanova, Illinois, UCLA, Louisville, Ole Miss, Providence, Syracuse, Arkansas, Miami, Maryland, Florida State, and others.

Diaz, originally from the Bronx, New York, is ranked as the No. 24 overall player in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Playing with the Cold Hearts in the Overtime Elite league, Diaz averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Diaz on Auburn

In a previous interview with Rivals, Anderson Diaz discussed the Tigers.

“Tahaad (Pettiford) is my guy. I really started watching them once Sharife (Cooper) was around. I just like the way they used Sharife, and Tahaad, as well, and then Sharife and Tahaad are players that I like to watch.”

What he’s looking for in a school

In that same previous interview with Rivals, Diaz discussed what he wants in his future college.

“I want to go to a school that’s going to provide me the right resources to get me to where I got to go. A school that’s gonna keep the success flowing, and that needs me to win. I will choose the school that’s just the perfect fit for me. That’s that I just feel like I’m at home. That’s what I’m looking for.”

More on Diaz

”I’m a gritty guard plays both ends of the ball,” Diaz told Rivals previously. “A point guard who can get wherever I want, and I can shoot the ball well. I would say I’ve developed every aspect of my game over the summer, because I got stronger, my shot got way better, and my handle got tighter. I’m just getting better every day and I work on everything every day.

“I watch a lot of Kyrie Irving. because of the way he gets to the basket. Just his way with the basketball. I watch De’Angelo Russell and Mike Conley, too. How Conley uses both hands, left and right and how smooth Russell is.”



