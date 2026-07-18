Top-25 overall recruit Chase Lumpkin sets official visit to Michigan

Chase Lumpkin, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has scheduled an official visit to Michigan for next Wednesday, July 22nd, he told Rivals. The 6-foot-4 rising senior out of McEachern High (GA) received an offer from the Wolverines last month.

Lumpkin, the No. 25 overall recruit in the Rivals’ 150, has been to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky so far for unofficial visits. He’s also scheduled to take an official visit to USC on August 29th and Alabama on September 19th.

He also holds offers from UConn, Louisville, Florida State, Oregon, Indiana, Miami, UCLA, Providence, and others.

Lumpkin is currently averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for JET Academy on the EYBL Circuit.

He previously spoke with Rivals about what he’s looking for in a school.

“I really need to go somewhere I can develop the most and get to the next level and become a pro player, where I’ve got belief in the coaching staff and they’ve got belief in me. I just want to get to the next level.”

Scouting Lumpkin

Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Lumpkin multiple times in person this summer. Here is what he’s written about the highly regarded guard:

“Lumpkin is very confident on the ball. He has good feet and solid positional size in the 6-foot-4 range. He shot the cover off the ball, stepping into shots and knocking down catch and shoots. He also showed passing acumen, delivering on target and on time as a primary initiator. Lumpkin played a streamlined and confident game. He got to spots and put consistent pressure on the opposing team. Lumpkin finished with 29 points and 8 assists on 8 of 15 shooting in the Jet Academy win.

“Lumpkin was the breakout player of the weekend. The Jet Academy guard did a little bit of everything for his team, initiating offense, finishing plays, and generally creating advantages for his team. He showcased excellent vision on the ball, and he processed quickly and efficiently, whether that was getting the ball to his teammates or making shots on his own accord. Lumpkin got into the paint consistently, and he finished well at the rim.”









