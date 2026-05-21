Top-25 recruit Anderson Diaz commits to Alabama

Anderson Diaz, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has committed to Alabama, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-1 rising senior out of Overtime Elite (GA) quietly took an official visit to Tuscaloosa earlier this week and has now officially pledged to the Crimson Tide.

Diaz, who is originally from the Bronx, NY, is the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2027 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also the No. 8 ranked point guard nationally and becomes Alabama’s first commitment in the 2027 class.

Along with Alabama, Diaz also received offers from Arkansas, UCLA, Louisville, Providence, Syracuse, Auburn, and others. He is currently averaging 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on the Nike EYBL Circuit for the NY Rens.

Diaz on his commitment to Alabama

Anderson Diaz went in-depth on his commitment to Alabama with Rivals.

“The love and loyalty was there from the start. I feel like from my first unofficial visit and before, even when they first started recruiting me, I feel like they’ve been non-stop, just with love, reaching out, bad games, good games. I see that it’s deeper than wanting me to help them. They want to see me get to the next level. They want to help me be a part of the journey as well. They care about the on-court stuff, off-court stuff, and it just felt right. It felt like home, literally. It just felt like it was home.”

In his own words, what type of player is Alabama getting in Diaz?

“I can get anywhere on the court at will. Make my teammates better. I can score the ball. I’m a point guard that can do everything on the floor. And they’re going to enjoy watching my games. They’re going to enjoy being there.

He has a message for Alabama fans.

“I’m just excited to be at Bama, for real. I’m coming a long way. I’m an up north kid coming to the south. I just hope I’m welcome. That’s really my message to them, for real. I’m just excited to be there. I can’t wait to be around.”

