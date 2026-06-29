Top-25 recruit Dawson Battie on official visit to Stanford this week

Dawson Battie, a high four-star small forward in the 2027 class, is taking an official visit to Stanford on June 29-30, a source told Rivals. It marks the first official visit of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-8 rising senior out of St. Mark’s (TX) received an offer from the Cardinal last summer. He is ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Battie has previously taken unofficial visits to Texas, SMU, Nebraska, and Kentucky. In addition to those programs, he also holds offers from Virginia, Texas A&M, Houston, and others.

In a previous interview with Rivals, Dawson Battie discussed what he is looking for in a college program.

“I’m going to be looking closely at the offense a team runs, and how I fit into that. And I think that defense is important, but you can tell by watching a team on offense how well they’re coached. On offense is where there is a lot of movement, and they play fast, get the ball out, swing the ball, and move the ball. I want to go somewhere that gets everyone involved, like the bigs, and they have more of a point forward, that kind of offense. Where they let their bigs handle it and put their guys in ball screens and let everyone make decisions. Going to a program that will let me use all of my skill set, and playing for a coach that trusts me, would be perfect.”

Battie also discussed his game.

”I think I’m just a basketball player,” Battie told Rivals. “I make the right reads and the right decisions, I’m an unselfish guy who can score but also lead the team in assists if that’s what the team needs. All the little things, the dirty work, boxing out, talking, and crashing the glass. So, I think I’m a guy on the court who will do anything his team needs to win.”



