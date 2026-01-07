Top-35 overall recruit Boyuan Zhang set to officially visit Illinois

Boyuan Zhang, Rivals’ No. 35 overall prospect in the 2026 class, will take an official visit to Illinois beginning on Wednesday, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-8 shooting guard originally from China has been a major stock riser this season for Veritas Prep (CA).

Zhang is currently averaging slightly 20 points per game, while shooting over 43% from three.

Along with Illinois, he also holds offers from Cal, Washington State, USC, UNLV, Minnesota, and others.

Over the summer, Zhang played for China in the U19 World Cup, where he averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

More on Zhang

Rivals’ Jamie Shaw recently evaluated Boyuan Zhang at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, writing this about him:

When it comes to pure shooters, Zhang is at the top of the conversation in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Originally from China, the 6-foot-7 wing transferred into Veritas (CA) Prep for his senior year of high school. Zhang has been one of the most consistent performers early this high school season. I really like his off ball movement hunting his shots. Used teammates well to shake defenders as he was face guarded and attacked sloppy close outs getting into the paint to make a play. Great balance and footwork with real shooting touch. While shooting is his super power, he did a good job getting into the paint against sloppy closeouts. He finished his game with 26 points, going 6-13 from three in the win.







