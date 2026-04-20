Top-40 overall recruit Anthony Felesi commits to Oklahoma State
Anthony Felesi, a four-star wing in the 2026 class, has committed to Oklahoma State, he told Rivals.
The 6-foot-5 prospect was originally committed to Pitt before reopening his recruitment earlier this month. He also received offers from schools like BYU, USC, UCLA, San Diego State, and others.
Felesi, the No. 40 overall recruit in the 2026 class per the Rivals Industry Ranking, had a dominant senior season for Utah Prep, averaging 21.6 points per game while leading the EYBL Scholastic in scoring.
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Originally from Hawaii, Felesi is known as one of the best defenders in the country and joins a strong Oklahoma State recruiting class that also features four-star power forward Latrell Allmond (No. 25 NATL), four-star small forward Jalen Montonati (No. 68 NATL), and four-star shooting guard Parker Robinson (No. 120 NATL).
Steve Lutz has also dipped into the transfer portal, landing commitments from North Carolina transfer guard Luka Bogavac and a pair of Sam Houston guard transfers in Jacob Walker and Kashie Natt.