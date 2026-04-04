Top-5 recruit Oliviyah Edwards requests release from signing to Tennessee

Top-5 recruit Oliviyah Edwards has requested a release from her signing to Tennessee, sources told Rivals. Edwards, ranked No. 5 on Rivals, is a 6-3 forward from Washington.

She originally chose the Lady Vols over USC, South Carolina, LSU, Florida and Washington.

“I’d say I’m very versatile,” Edwards previously said of her game. “I think that as a big, I do have good handles. I could also post up the little, tiny ones. I feel like it’s hard to guard when I can shoot, I can get to the basket and I could create my own shot. That’s really hard to guard, especially with my height. I also know how to pass the ball too.”

Edwards previously talked to Rivals about several factors that would play a role in her decision.

“I would say that family aspect,” Edwards said. “I want to be able to have a home away from home. That’s really the main thing that I’m looking for. Who do I feel closest with? Who do I know that I can build and grow with? Everything else I feel like, for me, will fall into place. I know, anywhere I go, I’m gonna get better. Anywhere I go, they’re gonna have a good facility. They’re gonna have nice things. In that aspect. I’m not really materialistic. I’m just looking at, okay, how do the players get along? How do the coaches coach? What’s the style of play? I really want to fit in here, not just basketball wise. I want them to love me for who I am and everything I’ve got going on. I want to be able to call these girls my sisters – to be able to, even after I’m done, be over at the coach’s houses. These are people I want to have long, deep connections with.”