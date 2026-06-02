Top 50 classes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings
The summer recruiting window is officially open, commitments are flying off the board, and the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings are changing by the hour.
Following the first weekend of official visits, we’ve seen some major moves up and down the list, while Texas A&M still holds a firm grip on the No. 1 spot. But below them, Oklahoma, Miami, and a number of others have been risers after big additions.
We’re sure to see this list change even more in the coming weeks, but Rivals breaks down the top 50 classes in the country below:
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1. Texas A&M — 94.653
13 total commits
5 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 3 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 OT)
2. Oklahoma — 93.321
23 total commits
2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 9 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)
3. Miami — 92.813
17 total commits
2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)
4. Texas Tech — 92.757
10 total commits
2 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 2 three-star
Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)
5. Florida — 92.470
18 total commits
1 five-star | 12 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)
6. Notre Dame — 92.450
18 total commits
1 five-star | 13 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 OT)
7. Ohio State — 92.278
13 total commits
2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars
Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)
8. USC — 92.200
13 total commits
1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)
- 1New
Milan Momcilovic commits to Kentucky
- 2
Collin Simmons looking to win big at Texas
- 3
Former MLB outfielder Jordyn Adams joins SMU football team
- 4
Nebraska commit Trae Taylor's Elite 11 performance brings hope
- 5
MAC commissioner blasts Power Four, issues warning
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9. Oregon — 91.242
13 total commits
0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 3 three-stars
Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)
10. Michigan — 91.059
15 total commits
0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: WR Quentin Burrell, No. 85 NATL. (No. 16 WR)
Classes 11-50 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings
11. Clemson — 90.745
12. UCLA — 90.609
13. LSU — 90.176
14. Texas — 90.005
15. Ole Miss — 89.892
16. Penn State — 89.783
17. Nebraska — 89.551
18. Virginia Tech — 89.434
19. California — 89.270
20. Georgia — 89.258
21. Auburn — 89.142
22. Kentucky — 89.132
23. Washington — 89.074
24. Louisville — 88.770
25. Wisconsin — 88.668
26. Alabama — 88.507
27. Minnesota — 88.274
28. South Carolina — 88.037
29. Tennessee — 87.250
30. Missouri — 87.237
31. Indiana — 87.160
32. Vanderbilt — 86.897
33. Iowa — 86.757
34. Colorado — 86.348
35. Syracuse — 86.200
36. Arizona State — 86.051
37. Pittsburgh — 86.018
38. NC State — 85.932
39. Florida State — 85.527
40. Houston — 85.228
41. SMU — 85.153
41. West Virginia — 85.258
43. Mississippi State — 85.124
43. Kansas State — 85.091
45. Kansas — 85.028
46. Stanford — 84.947
47. Duke — 84.718
48. Arkansas — 84.398
49. Rutgers — 84.364
50. Georgia Tech — 84.232