Top 50 classes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

The summer recruiting window is officially open, commitments are flying off the board, and the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings are changing by the hour.

Following the first weekend of official visits, we’ve seen some major moves up and down the list, while Texas A&M still holds a firm grip on the No. 1 spot. But below them, Oklahoma, Miami, and a number of others have been risers after big additions.

We’re sure to see this list change even more in the coming weeks, but Rivals breaks down the top 50 classes in the country below:

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13 total commits

5 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

23 total commits

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 9 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

17 total commits

2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

10 total commits

2 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 2 three-star

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

18 total commits

1 five-star | 12 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

18 total commits

1 five-star | 13 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

13 total commits

2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

13 total commits

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

13 total commits

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

15 total commits

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Quentin Burrell, No. 85 NATL. (No. 16 WR)

Classes 11-50 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings

11. Clemson — 90.745

12. UCLA — 90.609

13. LSU — 90.176

14. Texas — 90.005

15. Ole Miss — 89.892

16. Penn State — 89.783

17. Nebraska — 89.551

18. Virginia Tech — 89.434

19. California — 89.270

20. Georgia — 89.258

21. Auburn — 89.142

22. Kentucky — 89.132

23. Washington — 89.074

24. Louisville — 88.770

25. Wisconsin — 88.668

26. Alabama — 88.507

27. Minnesota — 88.274

28. South Carolina — 88.037

29. Tennessee — 87.250

30. Missouri — 87.237

31. Indiana — 87.160

32. Vanderbilt — 86.897

33. Iowa — 86.757

34. Colorado — 86.348

35. Syracuse — 86.200

36. Arizona State — 86.051

37. Pittsburgh — 86.018

38. NC State — 85.932

39. Florida State — 85.527

40. Houston — 85.228



41. SMU — 85.153

41. West Virginia — 85.258

43. Mississippi State — 85.124

43. Kansas State — 85.091

45. Kansas — 85.028



46. Stanford — 84.947

47. Duke — 84.718

48. Arkansas — 84.398

49. Rutgers — 84.364

50. Georgia Tech — 84.232

