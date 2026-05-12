Top-50 overall recruit Boyuan Zhang commits to Louisville

Boyuan Zhang, a four-star small forward in the 2026 class, has committed to Louisville after visiting the ‘Cards this past weekend.

The 6-foot-8 senior originally from China was the second-leading scorer on the EYBL Scholastic this season, averaging 20.2 points per game for Veritas Prep (CA).

Zhang is ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect in the Rivals’ Top-150. He’s also the No. 15-ranked small forward and the No. 7 player in California.

He also made visits to Oregon, Illinois, Cal, and Minnesota.

This story will be updated.