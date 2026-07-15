Top-50 overall recruit Dylan Jones schedules official visits to Memphis, Texas A&M

Dylan Jones, a four-star small forward in the 2026 class, has scheduled two more official visits. The 6-foot-6 rising senior out of Barlett High (TN) is set to the see Memphis on September 4-5 and Texas A&M on September 11-12.

He had already scheduled official visits to Ole Miss on September 18-20 and Providence on September 25.

Jones is ranked as the No. 45 overall nationally, the No. 10 small forward, and the No. 1 player in Tennessee, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

To this point, Jones has previously made unofficial visits to Ole Miss, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Playing for Team Thad on the EYBL Circuit, Jones is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field.

He recently won MVP of the prestigious Pangos All-American camp, after averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.















