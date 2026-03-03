Top-50 overall recruit Nicolas Mitrovic commits to Cal, reclassifies to 2026

Nicolas Mitrovic, a four-star power forward in the 2027 class, has reclassified to 2026 and has committed to Cal, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-11 prospect out of CATS Academy (MA) is ranked as the No. 47 overall recruit in the 2027 class, per Rivals. He’s also the No. 7 ranked power forward and the No. 2 player in Massachusetts. His ranking will be re-evaluated with his move into 2026.

Along with Cal, Mitrovic received offers from Seton Hall, UNLV, and others.

Mitrovic on his decision to choose Cal

Nicolas Mitrovic went in-depth on his commitment to Cal with Rivals.

“I chose Cal because it felt like the best place for me. I wanted a place that would push me everyday and Cal gives that competitive environment where I will be able to grow. I clicked with the coaches right away.”

What led to his trust in the coaching staff?

“From the beginning the coaches were real with me, I agree with their vision in which they see me. Talking to the coaches everyday whether it would be about on court and off the court topics really showed me how the coaches care for the players.”

In his own words, what type of player is Cal getting in him?

“I’d like to describe my game as versatile, someone who can really stretch the floor. I take pride in my defense being able to switch on multiple positions. I love competing and being able to improve every day.”

He has a message for Cal fans.

“I’m ready to work! I can’t wait to get to Haas and play in front of you all. Let’s build something special!”

More on Mitrovic

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Mitrovic on multiple occasions, but had this to say about him after watching him at the Bojangles Bash in December:

Mitrovic has good length and a fluid athletic makeup. He was an offensive weapon from multiple levels. The three-star junior knocked down a couple pick-and-pop spot shots, and when they switched to a smaller player, Mitrovic went down to the block. He finished with both hands on the block, showing touch and positive balance. He was effective on the glass and he used his length well around the basket. With Mitrovic’s athletic fluidity, skill, and length he has a very intriguing upside. Mitrovic finished with a game-high 21 points.



