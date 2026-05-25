Top-50 overall recruit TJ Jamison locks in official visit to Iowa

TJ Jamison, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has scheduled an official visit to Iowa for June 14th, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-2 rising senior out of Calvary Baptist Academy (LA) has become a priority recruit for Ben McCollum and the Hawkeyes. Iowa will be the second program he’s taken an official visit to, as Maryland hosted him back in January.

Jamison, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, has also taken several unofficial visits, including trips to Alabama, Mississippi State, SMU, Louisville, Arkansas, and LSU.

Earlier this year, he announced his top 10 schools: Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma State, and SMU.

Jamison is ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 13 point guard nationally and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Louisiana.

More on Jamison

Jamison discussed his game with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw in a previous interview.

“I’m an all-around player,” Jamison told On3. “I like to get my teammates involved first, and then I can score the ball and get to the rack. I shoot the ball pretty well and I like the mid-range game. I’ve been getting a lot stronger this summer. I’m hitting the weight regularly and I’m getting stronger and I can see it with my body control against defenders. I try and model my game after Rob Dillingham, I watch some Devin Booker too. I like Dillingham’s shiftiness and his quick-twitch and is so smooth with it.”

In that same previous interview, Jamison listed what he is looking for in a future college.

“I’m looking for a program that will fit my play style and let me play my game and let me be me,” Jamison said. “Really that will be the biggest thing for me. I want to go to a place that is like a family and play for a coach that I trust. I want to be comfortable with how they play but also a place that feels like home.”