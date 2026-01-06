Top committed EDGE prospects early on in the 2027 cycle

Transfer Portal season may be in full swing, but high school football recruiting won’t be slowing down this winter, either.

Attention has nearly turned in full to the 2027 cycle. All-American games will round out this month and then it’ll be on to camp season. Visits will be taken and early commitments will be made. Looking at the top EDGE prospects in the cycle, many are already off the board.

As of Jan. 5, eight of the 32 blue-chip EDGE recruits in the 2027 cycle are committed. That includes the No. 2 prospect at the position in five-star David Jacobs, who made a last-second pivot to Ohio State on Dec. 29. Below is a look at the top committed EDGEs early on in the cycle.

David Jacobs — Ohio State

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 EDGE)

On his commitment: “I love everything about Ohio State,” Jacobs told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I was there for the Rutgers game and that visit really blew me away. The coaches, the players, and the atmosphere made a big impact on me. I knew about Ohio State and had been following them for a long time, but that visit showed me a lot.”

Jaiden Bryant — LSU

School: Irmo (S.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE)

On his commitment: “Coach (Sterling) Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Simmons. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that. He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for … LSU has a storied history. They’ve always developed players, and it’s a good school with a lot of success.”

JaBarrius Garror — Alabama

School: Vigor (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 88 NATL. (No. 10 EDGE)

On his commitment: “I’m still open with my options,” Garror told Rivals’ Adam Gorney in November. “Just waiting it out and talking with everyone that I can.”

Via Gorney: “There are three main contenders working to flip the Mobile Vigor standout with Auburn, Florida State and Texas A&M being the biggest threats to Alabama in his recruitment.”

Kaden McCarty — Texas A&M

School: Cy Falls (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 115 NATL. (No. 17 EDGE)

On his commitment: “After the first and second visits, I got to really talk to Coach Elko and the whole staff and they really expressed how much they wanted me,” McCarty told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Coach (Jay) Bateman, Coach (Sean) Spencer and Coach Tony (Jerod-Eddie) all played roles. They just pushed the hardest and they know that I’m a family person — and they got the closest with my family.”

Eli Diane — Minnesota

School: Wayzata (Minn.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119 NATL. (No. 18 EDGE)

Scout’s Take: “Eli Diane is one that we really ranked high in our initial rankings and we continue to like what we see from the Minnesota commit. A lot of the tools we like to see from prospects at his position, we could see where he could continue to grow and become a defensive lineman long-term. A ton of developmental upside there, we like the film and feel like he’s just scratching the surface on his potential.”

Recarder Kitchen — Michigan

School: Muskegon (Mich.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 126 NATL. (No. 19 EDGE)

On Michigan: “We went to a lot of colleges and, when we got there, it was different,” Kitchen told The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell in September. “Everybody was huge. They were really hitting out there, really putting in work and it was just different.”

Krew Jones — Oklahoma

School: Ridgeline (Utah)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 135 NATL. (No. 20 EDGE)

On his commitment: “It was in the back of my head for the last month-and-a-half with the communication they’ve had and just seeing their defense and how crazy it is these past few years,” Jones told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “Looking back on the coaches and how they develop kids and how I could trust myself in their hands to get me to where I want to be.”

Andrew Rogers — Virginia Tech

School: Grimsley (N.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 282 NATL. (No. 28 EDGE)

Rogers on new VT head coach James Franklin: “It changes some things for me,” he told Rivals. “I’m sure they will reach back out and Blacksburg is still my first love. I would love it make it work again with them if possible … “It’s definitely a great hire. I’ve heard nothing but great things about him.”