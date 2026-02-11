Top committed OTs early on in 2027 cycle

There’s never a shortage of high-profile offensive tackle prospects and the 2027 cycle is no different.

Early on in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there are a quartet of five-star tackles. There are currently 30 blue-chip OTs, as of Feb. 11.

Of those 30, six are already committed. Oklahoma has a pair of elite trench monsters in its backyard and it has landed both pledges. All six commits are in the SEC so far.

Below is a look at the top committed tackles in the 2027 cycle as we head into spring visit season:

5-star OT Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

On his commitment: “It’s always felt like home,” Hackett told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I’ve been there the last two games, the environment, the locker room, it’s really a place I can feel at home. I love Coach (Brent) Venables. (Offensive line) Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh has proven he can get me to the NFL that’s a big thing. I really want to play in the SEC. Watching (Michael) Fasusi start against Michigan is also crazy. That’s big time. You don’t get to see a lot of players do that.”

4-star OT Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

About: A quintessential Oklahoma target, Penny has had the Sooners at the top of his board for a while and opted to pull the trigger on an early pledge last week — the same day that OU flipped elite four-star OT Cooper Hackett from Texas Tech. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder will be in the mix to finish as a five-star prospect when it’s all said and done and looks to be another strong get for vaunted Sooners OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

4-star OT Kelsey Adams — Georgia

School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 52 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

About: The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder had already named a top 10 list in August and has been on the road taking game visits this fall. He told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that UGA was among the schools recruiting him the hardest heading into the season and that was met with a commitment to the Dawgs on Sept. 27. “My favorite thing about Georgia is how they put players in the league. If you play there, you have a chance to make it out. They coach their players up,” Adams told Simmons in August.

4-star OT Princeton Uwaifo — Tennessee

School: Siegel (Tenn.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 144 NATL. (No. 12 OT)

On Tennessee: “The energy at Tennessee is great,” Uwaifo told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in September. “I like the campus and the coaches too. I saw practice and they went at a really high tempo — that stood out to me as well. Multiple coaches recruit me at Tennessee. They all reach out — call, text, just stay in touch a lot. I love the way they recruit me.”

4-star OT Kaeden Scott — Texas A&M

School: San Antonio Roosevelt (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 234 NATL. (No. 21 OT)

On his commitment: “I love the way they treat me compared to a lot of other places,” Scott told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “That’s always appreciated. Coach Cush (Adam Cushing) is a great guy. Since the first time we met, we clicked.”

4-star OT DeMarrion Johnson — Texas A&M

School: Tyler Legacy (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 245 NATL. (No. 23 OT)

On his commitment: “It just always felt like home,” Johnson told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Ever since I stepped foot on campus. I saw everything they had to offer. Nothing came close. I researched a lot of colleges. Nothing came close to A&M … “No. 1 the strength coach. I love the strength coach. He’s been to LSU, he’s been everywhere. He’s been at A&M the last four years. Every time I hear something about the strength coach its amazing.”

Other top committed OTs thus far

Luke Wilson — Oklahoma

Drew Fielder — Oregon

Matt Erickson — Nebraska

Ethan McIntosh — Wisconsin

Avery Michael — Oregon

