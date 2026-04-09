Top committed prospects in the Big 12 at every position

Led by a recruiting resurgence from Texas Tech, the Big 12 is off to a strong start early in the 2027 class.

Despite finishing last among the Power 4 conference in terms of blue-chip signees in 2026, the league has been able to build momentum with seven four- and five-star prospects already verbally committed to Texas Tech and Baylor combined.

We’ll see even more in the coming months, but Rivals is giving an early breakdown of the talent headed to league next year:

DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

On his commitment: “It’s time to reunite with Coach McGuire,” Brewster told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve been to really every school and I’ve seen everything I’ve needed to see. I think it’s time,” he added on the decision-making process. “This is also my birthday week and this has been a dream for a long time.”

QB Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech

School: Westwood (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

On his commitment: “Tech has recruited me very well,” Bryant told Rivals. “I’m on the phone once a week with Coach Leftwitch. I feel like I’m a priority because it’s just been constant communication with them. By looking at their offense, it fits my style of play really well.”

WR Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech

School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47 NATL. (No. 9 WR)

On his commitment: “Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” Easter told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And the passing offense. They wanna win,” he reiterated. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.”

LB Jhadyn Nelson – Texas Tech

School: Langham Creek (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 181 NATL (No. 16 LB)

On his commitment: “This program has great coaches. They are great coaches, and also great people,” Nelson told Spiegelman. “Coach Blanch, Coach McGuire, Coach (Brian) Nance, Coach (Shiel) Wood. They’re all great people and I love to surround myself with great people. Shiel Wood is the defensive coordinator and also my position coach, so he’s gonna put me in a position to make plays. I’ve heard stories about Coach McGuire and they sent me a video of him working out with the team. That’s something I wanna be a part of.”

ATH Karece Hoyt – Baylor

School: Lone Star (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 209 NATL. (No. 7 ATH)

On his commitment: “It’s all about the loyalty they show to me,” Hoyt told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve always been on top of the board. I’ve always been No. 1 on the board, and it’s the loyalty they’ve shown me for sure … They’ve continued to talk to me, to show me love and keep communicating. It’s all about communication with me … in this recruiting process, it’s all about communication.”

Other top committed players at each position in the Big 12

RB Isaiah Hansen – Iowa State

TE Caleb Camping – Arizona State

OT Derek Gonzalez – Kansas State

IOL Jalen Webb – Cincinnati

EDGE Drake Carroll – TCU

CB Davon Dericho – Colorado

SAF Davontrae Kirkland – Baylor