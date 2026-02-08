Top committed quarterbacks early in the 2027 cycle

No position in college football draw more attention — be it on the field or the recruiting trail — than quarterbacks. All eyes are on that spot again in the 2027 class, and top passers from across the country are already flying off the board.

Of the top 10 quarterbacks in the cycle, five are already committed with 10 months to go until National Signing Day. Expand that to the top 20, and 12 are already pledged to a school. As things begin to heat up after junior day visits last month and ahead of spring officials, Rivals breaks down the top committed quarterback and where they are — currently — headed.

Kavian Bryant — Texas Tech

School: Westwood (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28 NATL. (#2 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “They’ve shown it every time we’ve been out there … this is how we could fit in at Texas Tech, how it could be a home away from home,” his father, Kadrian Bryant, told Rivals. “He’s constantly in contact with Coach Leftwich there. He’s constantly telling him how he can come in and be better than (Cam) Ward, because he had Ward over at Incarnate Word when he was there, and it worked when he was there. He has that comparison, so you know they do a really good job out there expressing to Kavian how he can come in there and basically be the face of the program.”

Trae Taylor — Nebraska

School: Carmel Catholic (Ill.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 54 NATL. (#4 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “What also makes Nebraska special is their coaching staff is the most genuine, straight-up real coaching staff that I feel I’ve been around from the head coach to the recruiting analysts to the guy that shows me around on down to the professors I got to meet with and the kids on campus,” Taylor told Steve Wiltfong. “I feel like that’s the type of people I want to put myself around.”

Jayce Johnson — Texas A&M

School: Lowndes (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 62 NATL. (#5 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “The environment reminds me of home. It’s a football town, it is a country town — just like Valdosta,” Johnson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “And I really connected with the staff. I love their spiritual side, their discipline, and how they bring people together … “I’m taking my spot at A&M because that is the school I love, but I know how things can go,” he said. “I’m going to keep relationships and take visits, but A&M is where my heart is.”

Peter Bourque — Michigan

School: Tabor Academy (Mass.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91 NATL. (#8 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “I’m very excited about Michigan,” Bourque told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “They have done a great job developing quarterbacks like JJ McCarthy. Coach Lindsey has been great throughout this entire process. His development of Drake Maye is something that was very enticing to me. Michigan has a long tradition in winning including national championships. To play at a program with expectations like that is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Peyton Houston — LSU

School: Evangel Christian Academy (La.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 100 NATL. (#9 QB)

About Houston: As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game, too. He threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors. He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin.

Brady Edmunds — Ohio State

School: Huntington Beach (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 112 NATL. (#10 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “The family connection that I have to Ohio helped Ohio State stand out to me,” Edmunds told Rivals. “Then, the culture of Ohio State football, coach Day and coach Chip Kelly played important roles in my decision. They have the best receiving corps in the nation, so it’s a quarterback’s dream to be there right now. I think there’s no better option for me … I was ready. At this point, it was like, ‘Why not?’… I see myself as having a drama-free recruitment. Tavien St. Clair is a perfect example. He knew he wanted to go to Ohio State, he committed to Ohio State and he hasn’t looked back. He hasn’t gone on any visits to schools besides Ohio State. That’s what I see myself doing.”

Kamden Lopati — Illinois

School: West Valley City (Utah)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 143 NATL. (#12 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “They were so involved,” Lopati told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “They were recruiting me and my whole family. They always had conversations with my grandpa, my grandparents and then my mom and dad and my brother. That means a lot to me not only recruiting me but recruiting my family … It felt great (visiting Illinois). I didn’t really know what to expect going into it but it was definitely crazy. The staff and the coaches really treated me great and you can tell coach B is doing a great job doing what he’s doing and the facilities were crazy.”

Kharim Hughley — Clemson

School: Gainesville (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 176 NATL. (#14 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “This is a pretty big opportunity,” Hughley told Rivals. “Just to be wanted by a top program is always a good feeling … The culture they have there is what fires me up there isn’t another program like it … I also have a former teammate plays there and he talks about how the players aren’t just teammates they’re a family in the locker room and that’s always a good thing to hear.”

Trent Seaborn — Alabama

School: Thompson (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 191 NATL. (#15 QB)

Commitment breakdown: “Playing for my home state on a team with guys I’ve grown up playing with or against is I think a very special opportunity not many guys get to take advantage of, especially at a place like Alabama,” he told Rivals. “From a football standpoint their offense really matched my skillset, it’s an offense that needs an accurate quarterback who can process quickly and make smart decisions to really take advantage of the weapons.”

Keegan Croucher — Ole Miss

School: Baylor School (Tenn.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 203 (#16 QB)

Commitment breakdown: ”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away. The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them. My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.” — Croucher to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong

Other top committed QBs in the 2027 cycle

Malachi Ziegler — SMU

Weston Nielsen — Arizona State

Luke Babin — Vanderbilt

Jack Sorgi — Louisville

Jameson Purcell — Indiana

Lonnie Andrews III — Virginia

Braylen Warren — Missouri

Logan Flaherty — UCF

DJ Hunter — Kentucky

James Perrone — USF