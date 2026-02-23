Top committed recruits in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings

With the 2026 cycle in the rearview, all eyes are now turned to 2027 and the next crop of top recruits nationally. On Monday, Rivals released its latest rankings for the class, the Rivals300.

And even though we’re still more than nine months until National Signing Day in December, top names are already coming off the board quickly. Of the country’s top 32 prospects, 12 are already committed as we close out February. And we’re sure to see even more in the coming months ahead of official visits this summer, as prospects look to lock in their spots.

After the updated rankings, here is a look at the highest-ranked commitments in the Rivals300:

DL Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

Scout’s Take: “Jalen Brewster is the top defensive lineman early on. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder is an elite athlete along the interior. The burst and movement skills are rare for a young defensive line prospect at his size. We see the athleticism show up in multiple roles at Cedar Hill (Texas) High as he works as a stand-up pass rusher and takes direct snaps on offense.”

WR Easton Royal – Texas

School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5 NATL.

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

OT Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 6 NATL.

Scouting Summary: Cooper Hackett is a high-upside offensive tackle prospect, one who we identified early on as one of the top tackles initially in the 2027 cycle. You have to start with the frame and athleticism. He has great stature at 6-foot-6-plus, carries his weight really well and has room to continue getting bigger once he gets in a college strength program. He’s an outstanding athlete, has size as a two-way player, playing offensive tackle and defensive line. You can really see his movement skills playing on defense and he doubles as a high-level basketball player with some impressive plays on the hardwood. He has building blocks and the foundation that you’re looking for in a top offensive tackle prospect — the outstanding athletic ability and with the frame and growth potential. I think he should be seen as a guy who’s more of a developmental-type right now, but he has a very high upside and that has him near the top of a strong tackle group early on in the 2027 cycle.”

RB Kemon Spell — Georgia

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.”

EDGE David Jacobs Jr. – Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12 NATL.

On his commitment: “I love everything about Ohio State,” Jacobs told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I was there for the Rutgers game and that visit really blew me away. The coaches, the players, and the atmosphere made a big impact on me. I knew about Ohio State and had been following them for a long time, but that visit showed me a lot.”

EDGE Jaiden Bryant – LSU

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14 NATL.

On the commitment: “Coach (Sterling) Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that. He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

OT Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 20 NATL.

About: An in-state target from powerhouse Bixby, Penny has had the Sooners at the top of his board for a while and opted to pull the trigger on an early pledge last fall — the same day that OU flipped five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett from Texas Tech. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder will be in the mix to finish as a five-star prospect when it’s all said and done and looks to be another strong get for vaunted Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

CB Donte Wright – Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 21 NATL.

On his commitment: “What stood out to me is just how serious they are about football there, and not even just football, how serious they are about bettering you as a person,” Wright told DawgsHQ. “There are just so many great people around Athens. I can go on and on about coach Donte his resume speaks for itself. He’s got so many guys to the next level. From the junior college level to where he is now and my dad and coach Donte have a great history. He was my dad’s former coach, so I know I will be in good hands with coach Donte for sure.”

WR Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 22 NATL.

On his commitment: “Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” Easter told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And the passing offense. They wanna win,” he reiterated. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.”

SAF Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 24 NATL.

On his commitment: “What made Texas A&M right for me is that they fitted what I needed and wanted as a football player and as a regular human off the field as well,” Dorsey told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “When I say you could be yourself around everyone and everyone was so down to earth and wanted so much for me and their players that are there not only on the field but also of the field.”

CB Aamaury Fountain – South Carolina

IOL Kellen Wymer – Ohio State

CB Xavier Hasan – Notre Dame

SAF JayQuan Snell – Texas A&M

SAF Tory Pittman — Nebraska

DL Myels Smith – Texas A&M

WR Jamier Brown – Ohio State

QB Keegan Croucher – Ole Miss

QB Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech

CB Raylaun Henry – Texas A&M

QB Trae Taylor – Nebraska

CB Ace Alston – Notre Dame

WR Braylon Pope – Washington

SAF Jernard Albright – South Carolina